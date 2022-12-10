ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘You don’t get over it’: psychologists on Prince Harry’s childhood grief

By Emine Sinmaz
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X00O8_0je2ugv300
Prince William (left) and Prince Harry bow their heads as the coffin of their mother is taken out of Westminster Abbey following her funeral service in September 1997. Photograph: Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images

“When my mum died, we had two hats to wear,” said Prince Harry as he opened up about the trauma of having to mourn his mother in public. “One was two grieving sons wanting to cry, grieve and process that grief because of losing our mum. And two was the royal hat – show no emotion, get out there and meet the people, shake their hands.”

The death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, looms over the six-part Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. In the first episode, a 12-year-old Harry and his older brother, Prince William, admire floral tributes and greet weeping mourners on the day before their mother’s funeral.

“The UK literally swept me and William up as their children. An expectation to see myself and William out and about was really hard for the two of us,” Harry said.

Dr Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist, recalled watching the footage of the two young princes marching in the funeral procession behind their mother’s coffin. “We all wanted to hug them, didn’t we?” she said. “At that point, I had nothing but deepest admiration for their ability to wear those ‘two hats’, and I only pray that they had someone to talk to about it.”

She stressed the importance of speaking to children who are suffering bereavement. “First of all I would say you don’t get over it, you get through it. And it depends on how you’re encouraged to negotiate your feelings. So it’s who’s left behind and the attention and time they give you that can make the difference,” she said.

“At that age, children obviously understand that death is a permanent thing, and there’s often fear – ‘who else am I going to lose or am I going to die?’ – because the idea of death has been pushed into their face. And so time to talk about it is really important, but talk about it their way.”

In the documentary Harry, 38, said he did not receive the right support in the aftermath of his mother’s death. “I was trying to balance the whole experience of being a young boy who was trying to deal with the loss of his mum without much support or help or guidance. It didn’t seem right, it didn’t seem fair,” he said.

Harry has spoken candidly in recent years about his mental health struggles and the impact of his mother’s death. He said he started therapy at the age of 28 after feeling “on the verge of punching someone”. Last year, he sought a special trauma therapy programme known as EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing) to treat the unresolved anxiety stemming from his grief.

The Guardian’s advice columnist Annalisa Barbieri, who has interviewed trauma experts, said: “When something is traumatic, it doesn’t go down in the brain in the same way as a normal memory. And so it can get replayed because you’re trying to make sense of it. So if one is bereaved and it’s been quite traumatic, as I imagine it probably would have been if you’re 12 and your mother’s killed in a car accident, then you might get quite stuck there unless someone helps you out of it,” she said.

“If you were writing to me but I didn’t know it was him, I think I would be really worried that he’s a little boy stuck at 12 and couldn’t save his mum, because, like I said, I think trauma sticks, you’re right back there,” she added.

Letizia Perna, a psychotherapist and director of services at childhood bereavement charity Winston’s Wish , said it is not surprising that Harry has continued to return to the topic of his loss.

“For young children particularly, it is not unsurprising that grief has peaks at various aspects of their lives,” she said. “So we think about when Harry and Meghan got married, I’m sure Harry thought of his mum, mum wasn’t there, mum should have been there. The birth of his children, mum should have been there – that concept of ‘this is your granny but you’ll never meet her’ is very much alive for him at the moment.”

But Perna added that Harry’s honesty could help others. “I think these are the bits of Harry that I’ve loved the most in some sense, because effectively what he’s told us all is: ‘You don’t forget. It doesn’t go away. Time does not heal the wound, the wound is there,’” she said.

“And I think that that’s a recognition that a lot of grieving people have needed. That it’s OK, that despite the fact it’s been now however many years for Harry, he’s still grieving, he is still a bereaved child in some sense. He’s still a bereaved person and that wound and that pain doesn’t go away.”

• In the UK, the charity Mind is available on 0300 123 3393 and ChildLine on 0800 1111. In the US, Mental Health America is available on 800-273-8255. In Australia, support is available at Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636, Lifeline on 13 11 14, and at MensLine on 1300 789 978

Comments / 31

Billie Herrod
4d ago

All families have their tragedies, but you have to grow up and accept life’s facts. It’s difficult, but that’s life! He selected a wife who has family problems from years of hate and bickering. He will never be able to straighten his life out with a wife who wants fame and fortune more than anything. He went from one workable situation to a large unworkable situation. Guess we will see what choices he has to make !

Reply
25
BeeKay
4d ago

He married a woman that has no regard for his birthright, the Monarchy or even his homeland. She thought she would be fawned over & everybody would adore the woman that married Diana’s youngest son. But it wasn’t like that at all. Apparently, no one was that impressed with her and the two of them have been acting out ever since.

Reply(5)
31
Libby Pacris Desembrana
4d ago

He’s over with, nuttymeg ruin his life with his family, it’s all money, nuttymeg wants revenge because she didn’t get all what she wants from the palace! 👽💰🤬

Reply
27
Related
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are showing the royal family how brand management is done

If ever there were a love story for the Instagram age, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s beautifully chronicled romance is the one. Here they are, in a series of pictures from their private album released to promote next week’s six-part Netflix documentary on their relationship, sitting atop a Jeep on what looks like their first holiday together. Here he is, serenading her on the guitar. Then the two of them, impossibly glamorous, spinning joyously around the dancefloor at their wedding; and her on a beach, pregnant and delightedly cradling the bump, against an almost too perfect sunset.
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
New York Post

‘Harry & Meghan’ torn apart by viewers online: ‘WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?’

The rehashing of their royal romance isn’t getting much love. The first half of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s eagerly awaited docuseries was ripped apart and ridiculed by many observers — including one royal expert who asked: “WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS?” Despite expectations of fresh drama aimed squarely at the royal family, many online found the first three hours sorely lacking. “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible,” Post columnist Piers Morgan tweeted. “God, they’re so boring!“ He then posted 10 emojis of a face crying with laughter as he noted the couple’s claim that...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘You changed my life’: Ellen’s special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ’s death

A special tribute Ellen DeGeneres made to Stephen “tWitch” Boss earlier this year has resurfaced after the death of the famed DJ.“Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life,” Ellen said of her friend back in May.“I love you so much.”If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
Reader's Digest

The Surprising Thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Elton John

It was Elton John’s last ever live performance in the United States before he’s set to officially retire—and he truly got a royal sendoff!. On Nov. 20, after playing 189 concert dates around North America for his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, John sat down at the piano in the U.S. one last time at Dodger Stadium in L.A. The celebs came out in droves to catch the stadium show: Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney, Taron Egerton and Jude Law were just a few of the stars watching the concert, which also featured performances by Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy