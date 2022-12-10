ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Bucs-Lakers toy drive to benefit children’s hospital

By MATTHEW EHLER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7pwx_0je2uQkJ00

The Battle of the Drawbridge reignites an always intense rivalry, and an always electric atmosphere to the hardwood come December. So why not add more to it?

That was on the minds of students from Grand Haven High School, and after their proposition was accepted by their Drawbridge rivals at Spring Lake, the schools will clash beyond the basketball court – competing to see which one can donate the most toys – in the first annual Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Christmas Toy Drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Multiple violations in special education program found at Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — An investigation into the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System's special education program found a number of violations in the district. The Muskegon ISD presented the investigation at Tuesday night's academy board meeting. The investigation involved three complaints filed by parents, saying their students in the special education program aren't getting the services they need. A fourth complaint is still being investigated.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI
whtc.com

Grand Haven Woman Hospitalized in Allendale Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 12, 2022) – A 53-year-old Grand Haven woman was hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Monday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Fillmore Street just west of 52nd Avenue around 3:45 PM. That was where the unnamed woman’s vehicle rear ended a vehicle ahead of her that had slowed down for traffic. The woman was taken to Corewell Health-Zeeland Hospital in stable condition, while the other motorist, an unnamed 52-year-old Jenison woman, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
129
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy