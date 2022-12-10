Bucs-Lakers toy drive to benefit children’s hospital

The Battle of the Drawbridge reignites an always intense rivalry, and an always electric atmosphere to the hardwood come December. So why not add more to it?

That was on the minds of students from Grand Haven High School, and after their proposition was accepted by their Drawbridge rivals at Spring Lake, the schools will clash beyond the basketball court – competing to see which one can donate the most toys – in the first annual Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Christmas Toy Drive.