Officials in Ottawa County’s Park Township voted in November to enforce a long-dormant ban on short-term rentals in residential areas. This came after a year of the township planning commission working to create a resolution, which may have included a measure to allow the practice but require permits. During discussions before the vote, two trustees expressed concerns about ensuring neighborhoods were kept quiet from raucous visitors. But noise does not appear to have been a problem, according to the response from a Freedom of Information Act request. It shows that the township has received very few complaints about short-term rental properties.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO