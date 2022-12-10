ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From jazz to soul to big bands, Christmas in Connecticut brings memorable music to things to do and see this week

By Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A few weeks ago, our arts picks were largely about holiday theater shows including ”A Christmas Carol,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Christmas on the Rocks,” “Christmas in Connecticut.”

Then the holiday spirit shifted to dance, namely “The Nutcracker,” and more “Nutcracker.”

Now we’ve moved on to holiday music concerts, everything from Canadian Brass to “Beehive Queen” soul shouter Christine Ohlman to smooth saxophonist Marion Meadows.

You’ll be humming carols, Christmas hits and other holiday songs for the rest of the year. Here are some of the top things to do and see this week in Connecticut arts.

Christine Ohlman & Rebel Montez Holiday Blowout

Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven

The venerated “Beehive Queen’s” holiday concerts are the stuff of local legend. Ohlman, known for her decades of growling bluesy New England R&B/soul/roots rock, was at The Kate recently and now rolls into Cafe Nine on Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. with her band Rebel Montez and special guests. $15. cafenine.com .

The Bouncing Souls

Toad’s Place, 300 York St., New Haven

One of the fun punk acts of the ‘90s, The Bouncing Souls is still tearing up clubs. Though the band’s best-known album is “How I Spent My Summer Vacation,” it knows something about winter cheer, too. Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. $25. toadsplace.com .

‘Bad Jews’

Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport

You might remember a provocative comedy called “Bad Jews,” which had success in New York and around the world in the 2010s, including a popular Long Wharf production in 2015. Its playwright, Joshua Harmon, went on to co-write the script for Sarah Silverman’s musical “The Bedwetter.” Westport Playhouse is doing a reading of “Bad Jews” for its “Script in Hand” series, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. The reading is directed by Jen Waldman. $20. https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/badjews/ .

Canadian Brass Holiday Show

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

The Canadian Brass quintet was formed over 50 years ago and still boasts a founding member, tuba player Chuck Daellenbach. The group blares its latest holiday show on Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. in The Bushnell’s Belding Theater. $38-$61. bushnell.org .

‘My Christmas List: A Pandemic Yuletide Tale’

Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St., Hartford

Sea Tea Comedy Theater, which still has a few more performances of its annual “Improvised Christmas Carol” on its busy schedule, has also brought back another unusual yuletide entertainment. “My Christmas List: A Pandemic Yuletide Tale,” first done at the space last year, is a holiday show from the musical siblings The Blaney Brothers, telling the story of Tim, a struggling musician who needs some Christmas year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dec. 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. $15. seateaimprov.com .

Charlie Brown Holiday Jazz

Little Theater of Manchester, 177 Hartford Road, Manchester

The Eric Mintel Quartet plays live versions of “Linus and Lucy,“ “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Skating” and other familiar melodies composed by jazz great Vince Guaraldi for the TV classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at Little Theater of Manchester, where jazz is a regular part of the schedule. $26, $24 seniors/students/military. cheneyhall.org .

Christmas with the Celts

Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield

Christmas with the Celts is a live tour based on a PBS special that blends ancient Celtic folk traditions with modern pop sensibilities. The Ridgefield Playhouse, which also offers holiday shows from the Ridgefield Chorale, Kenny G, Scott Bradlee’s Post-Modern Jukebox and Darren Criss this week, finds room for a lot of fiddling and dancing, courtesy of vocalist/bodhran player/keyboardist/guitarist Ric Blair, vocalist/fiddler Sinead Madden an array of other musicians playing everything from uilleann pipes to Irish whistles, plus the Ashurst Academy Irish dancers. Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. $47.50. ridgefieldplayhouse.org .

Glenn Miller Orchestra ‘In the Christmas Mood’

The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford

Glenn Miller made many visits to Connecticut with his marching band a couple of years before he went missing in action during an overseas tour during World War II in 1944. There’s a ceremonial marker in New Haven’s Grove Street Cemetery acknowledging his presence in the community. The big band that still bears Miller’s name is bringing its holiday show to The Bushnell for a single afternoon performance on Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. Christmas songs are promised, but so are secular hits like “Pennsylvania 6-5000″ and “In the Mood.” $85-$109. bushnell.org .

Engelbert Humperdinck

Foxwoods Great Cedar Showroom, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket

The Engelbert Humperdinck we usually hear about in December is the 19th-century German composer who wrote the classic holiday opera “Hansel & Gretel.” But here’s the other one, the ‘60s pop singer who’s sold over 140 million records in his half-century-plus career, including tens of millions of copies of the song “Release Me.” Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Great Cedar Showroom. $55 and $75. foxwoods.com .

Reach reporter Christopher Arnott at carnott@courant.com .

