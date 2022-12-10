Robert Lee Porter, 95, of Withams, passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 29, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Francis Porter and Mildred Miller Porter. Robert was a US Army Veteran. He worked for AMOCO until his retirement in 1998. After the death of his mother he relocated from Missouri to the Eastern Shore to be near his only living relative, Mary Margaret Gladding. Bob enjoyed television sports and was an ardent bowler until November. He sang in the church choir and had an excellent relationship with the many choir members and bowlers. He will be remembered for his enjoyable sense of humor and his love of animals. Though he never had a pet until he moved to the Eastern Shore he had frequently dog sat his neighbors pets.

WITHAMS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO