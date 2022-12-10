Read full article on original website
Santa to be escorted by Exmore VFD though the streets of the town this week
Santa Claus will be escorted by the fire department for several nights before Christmas visiting streets in the Town of Exmore (and some areas just outside of Exmore) — Santa Claus will walk in front of the fire-engine with kids/families coming to see Santa Claus — Kids (with their parents) are asked to come out to visit with Santa Claus as he is visiting your neighborhood; each night starts at around 6PM.
Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner. This...
Woman said uninvited stranger entered her Ocean View home
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
Norfolk City Council approves apartments for East Beach Marketplace on E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk has approved apartments for an abandoned section of the East Beach Marketplace on East Little Creek Road.
Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of its January 2023 opening
With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth are giving a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
Salvation Army cuts ribbon to start distributing Angel Tree Christmas gifts
NORFOLK, Va. — Every year, the Salvation Army of South Hampton Roads helps thousands of families through the Angel Tree program. That's a toy, clothing and shoe drive that collects gifts for children to open on Christmas morning. 13News Now is a proud sponsor. On Monday, leaders cut the...
Robert Lee Porter of Withams
Robert Lee Porter, 95, of Withams, passed away on November 26, 2022 at his residence. Born on October 29, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Francis Porter and Mildred Miller Porter. Robert was a US Army Veteran. He worked for AMOCO until his retirement in 1998. After the death of his mother he relocated from Missouri to the Eastern Shore to be near his only living relative, Mary Margaret Gladding. Bob enjoyed television sports and was an ardent bowler until November. He sang in the church choir and had an excellent relationship with the many choir members and bowlers. He will be remembered for his enjoyable sense of humor and his love of animals. Though he never had a pet until he moved to the Eastern Shore he had frequently dog sat his neighbors pets.
Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood
NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend. On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party. Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League. Volunteers...
Food forest coming to Newport News
In a couple of years, local residents will be able to regularly collect free fruits and vegetables from a 5.02-acre parcel of land in Newport News.
Inside look of Hampton Roads' first casino set to open in one month
Holiday shoppers ‘on edge’ after shots fired in mall parking lot
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With less than two weeks until Christmas, families are still buying gifts at Greenbrier Mall. But shoppers say they’re on edge. That's after a string of shootings in Hampton Roads, including the mass shooting at the Greenbrier Walmart, and more recently, gunfire in the parking lot of Greenbrier Mall.
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – She was highlighted as one of the Hidden Figures, but Mary Winston Jackson is hidden no longer. Jackson, the first Black woman engineer at NASA Langley Research Center during segregation whose achievements were highlighted in the Hidden Figures blockbuster film, has the NASA Headquarters building named after her along Hidden Figures Way, and now the state-of-the-art Mary Winston Jackson Neighborhood Center located on Lincoln Street of North Armistead Avenue is up and running.
Greenbrier Mall shopper recalls moments leading up to shots being fired
Before those shots went off, Pam Coley was inside shopping when she noticed something was off.
Onancock School to hold public forum on proposed Performance Pavilion
A public forum regarding plans for Onancock Historic School’s performance pavilion will be offered at 7. p.m. Wednesday in the school’s main gallery room at 6 College Avenue. Following the presentation, a question-and-answer session will be open to all. Those who cannot attend in person, can join the...
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
Things to Do in Williamsburg, Virginia
Williamsburg is a fantastic place to spend the day or week. Whether you’re visiting with family or friends, planning a romantic date night, or want to enjoy a fun day out, there are so many things to do in Williamsburg that you’ll never get bored. Suppose you’re interested in visiting historical landmarks. In that case, there’s no shortage—you can take guided tours of notable buildings where history was made and learn about the people who impacted Williamsburg and Virginia. For those who like to shop, there are specialty boutiques and antique shops for all your shopping needs.
Northampton sends mitigation bank proposal to Planning Commission
The Northampton Board of Supervisors sent a proposal from staff on wetlands banks to the Planning Commission at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled Board meeting. Zoning Administrator Susan McGhee informed the Board that County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski, County Attorney Bev Leatherbury and she had met with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers who advised them they had the tools to regulate or outright ban the use in the County.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Kingsmill Resort Is an Ideal Winter Getaway in Williamsburg, VA
Kingsmill Resort is the perfect destination for winter golf, relaxation, scenic views and an abundance of history. Craving a winter tee time? Pack up your clubs and head to one of Virginia’s premier golf resorts, where two 18-hole championship courses are open to overnight guests year-round. Set on beautifully...
