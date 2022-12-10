Read full article on original website
'Be kind to each other': Spirit of giving blesses one small Orangeburg County community with food this Christmas
COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree families begin picking up Christmas gifts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. Beginning today, Angel Tree families are able to stop by and pick up the items on their wish lists, including toys, bicycles, stockings, and clothes. Bianca Patterson, a single mom with...
Angel Tree gift pickup happening today at State Fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Families in need of a Christmas miracle are picking up their gifts today through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program!. The toys, clothes, bicycles and stockings will be distributed to nearly 2,500 children and their families starting this morning at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteers from...
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
First-time Shop with a Cop takes place in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — Twenty Students at the Continuous Learning Center in Camden were given $50 and a cop to shop with before the holidays. It's called 'Shop with a Cop' and its a way to help out deserving families and get children comfortable with law enforcement. "The holiday season...
Residents in Camden growing frustrated with Post Office delays around the holidays
CAMDEN, S.C. — Residents of Camden say they have been walking to their mailboxes and leaving empty-handed and are growing frustrated with the delay. "For the past 6 months, I guess, maybe even more, we haven't been getting mail on a sometimes-daily basis," said Camden resident Emily Volz. "When...
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
Photo Gallery: Thousands line streets for Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights
A crowd estimated at more than 20,000 gathered along the streets of Cayce and West Columbia Saturday evening for the 5th annual Greater CWC Chamber Holiday Parade of Lights. Local law enforcement agencies led the parade, with Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott walking amidst numerous vehicles with lights and sirens going, waving and smiling for the crowd.
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
Holiday light displays shining bright in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Midlands is shining bright with some Christmas lights and attractions. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in December from 5:00–9:00pm. You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You...
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
Streetscape project to transform downtown Florence in next 5 years
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence community has begun addressing what many say is a dire need for housing in the downtown area, and an upcoming streetscape project is expected to help. “There is a lack of availability,” Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said. “I think if you ask anyone right now, whether it’s rental […]
South Carolina family locates missing 84-year-old man with dementia
UPDATE: Gibson has been located. — HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in South Carolina need your help locating a missing man with dementia. JD Gibson, 84, was last seen leaving his Hartsville home around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as 5’7” and 150 lbs, wearing jeans and a plaid button-down shirt along with […]
Columbia Animal Services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking for a furry friend this Christmas? Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for $25. What: Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special for only $25. When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 to Saturday, December 31, 2022. Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127...
2 new Florence City Council members focused on helping community
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council has a couple of new faces heading into 2023. The two newest members — J. Lawrence Smith II and Lashonda NeSmith-Jackson — took part in their second meeting on Monday since being elected in November. During the meeting, Councilman George D. Jebaily was reappointed to another term as […]
Deputies deployed to Leesburg Rd, situation peacefully ends
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a barricaded suspect. RCSD said the incident is taking place on Leesburg Rd. A representative of the department said the situation was resolved peacefully. No individuals were injured. The person involved has been taken to an area hospital to receive assistance.
USPS announces holiday service schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The United State Postal Service (USPS) announced their updated service schedule for the upcoming holidays. All Post Offices will be closed in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 since both holidays fall on a Sunday.
Sheriff: Another man arrested in connection with sale of counterfeit items at Florence Flea Market
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value […]
