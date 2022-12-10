COPE, S.C. — The spirit of giving has made its way to Canaan, a small neighborhood in Orangeburg County. Resident John Baptiste says it showed up at his doorstep. “I was just sitting on the couch watching TV and a Dominion Energy truck pulled up right here right in front of the house and pulled over right there and a gentleman stepped out of the truck with a bag and handed me a bag of food and said this is courtesy of Dominion Energy, happy holidays," said Baptiste.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO