They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, but it seems as if St. Augustine beaches have been extra lucky as of late in finding special treasures washed up in the coast. 37-year-old Joseph Cook, a metal detecting-enthusiast, recently discovered a $40,000 ring in the sands of Hammock Beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," Cook said, according to SWNS. In the video posted of the find, Cook claimed it to be...

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO