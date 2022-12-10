Read full article on original website
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A judge has awarded Gabby Petito's parents $3 million in the wrongful death lawsuit they filed against the parents of Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the fiancé of Petito, who investigators say killed the 22-year-old Long Island native during a cross-country trip last summer. Laundrie later took his own life. Petito's mother and father claimed the Laundries knew Petito was dead weeks before her body was found, and did not say anything.
TAMPA - The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie. Petito vanished in the summer of 2021 on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. As a nationwide search ensued, attention also turned to Laundrie, who returned home to Florida and vanished in a nature reserve. Days into the search for Laundrie, Petito's body was found in Grand Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and a coroner ruled she died by strangulation. Laundrie's body was found in...
They say one man's trash is another man's treasure, but it seems as if St. Augustine beaches have been extra lucky as of late in finding special treasures washed up in the coast. 37-year-old Joseph Cook, a metal detecting-enthusiast, recently discovered a $40,000 ring in the sands of Hammock Beach. "When I first found it I thought it would just be a nickel, but then I dug it up and it was just this big old diamond and platinum ring," Cook said, according to SWNS. In the video posted of the find, Cook claimed it to be...
