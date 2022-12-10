Frankenmuth overcame a woeful offensive start to beat Swartz Creek 40-36 in OT. After shooting 3-30 in the first half, the Eagles picked it up, going 12-23 in the second half while continuing to play disruptive defense. Carson Knoll just missed burying the game winning 3, hitting a toe on the line jumper with under 5 seconds left to send the game to OT. The Muth then took a 6 point lead in the extra frame, with the Dragons making a layup as time expired for the final margin.

SWARTZ CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO