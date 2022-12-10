ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Boys Varsity Basketball beats Swartz Creek 40 – 36

Frankenmuth overcame a woeful offensive start to beat Swartz Creek 40-36 in OT. After shooting 3-30 in the first half, the Eagles picked it up, going 12-23 in the second half while continuing to play disruptive defense. Carson Knoll just missed burying the game winning 3, hitting a toe on the line jumper with under 5 seconds left to send the game to OT. The Muth then took a 6 point lead in the extra frame, with the Dragons making a layup as time expired for the final margin.
Bay City area grads competing in men’s and women’s college basketball in 2022-23

BAY CITY, MI -- There are 17 players from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing at the collegiate level in men’s and women’s basketball for the 2022-23 campaign. Here is a look at each player, with year of college eligibility, high school attended and current college team. Does not include players who do not appear on each school’s official roster.
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth

Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County

If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, December 11

The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we...
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
Community Policy