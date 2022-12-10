Read full article on original website
Former Buena Vista, Notre Dame star Tory Jackson rebounds at Grand Blanc
SAGINAW, MI – Perhaps Saginaw is in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn’t mean it’s not there. And for Tory Jackson, Saginaw will always remain a part of him, no matter where he goes.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Freshman vaults into spotlight with 26-point performance
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 13, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ALL SAINTS 66, KINDE NORTH HURON 46. He...
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats Swartz Creek 40 – 36
Frankenmuth overcame a woeful offensive start to beat Swartz Creek 40-36 in OT. After shooting 3-30 in the first half, the Eagles picked it up, going 12-23 in the second half while continuing to play disruptive defense. Carson Knoll just missed burying the game winning 3, hitting a toe on the line jumper with under 5 seconds left to send the game to OT. The Muth then took a 6 point lead in the extra frame, with the Dragons making a layup as time expired for the final margin.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Fast start and fabulous finish is a winning formula
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 12, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 38, REESE 31. Bay City...
MLive.com
Bay City area grads competing in men’s and women’s college basketball in 2022-23
BAY CITY, MI -- There are 17 players from the MLive Bay City coverage area competing at the collegiate level in men’s and women’s basketball for the 2022-23 campaign. Here is a look at each player, with year of college eligibility, high school attended and current college team. Does not include players who do not appear on each school’s official roster.
Saginaw, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00. The Bay City Western High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00.
MLive.com
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
NASCAR driver Erik Jones to make appearance at Flint Firebirds game this week
FLINT – NASCAR driver Erik Jones, a native of Byron, will make an appearance at the Flint Firebirds game Friday, Dec. 16 against the Sarnia Sting at the Dort Financial Center. The festivities will include a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Erik Jones Foundation and one fan will have...
Saginaw Spirit star Matyas Sapovaliv invited to play for Team Czechia
Matyas Sapovaliv is an OHL rookie all-star and a second-round NHL draft pick. Now, the Saginaw Spirit center is headed for international play. Again. The Czech Ice Hockey Association added Sapovaliv to its roster for the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Sapovaliv played for Czechia during the...
Flint Kearsley hires new head football coach
FLINT – Jeremy Ferman is the new football coach at Kearsley High School. Ferman replaces Chad Hagstrom, who was named the Hornets interim coach when Kearsley parted ways with coach Shawn Fitzgerald last season.
Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment
Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack. Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties. Slack was one of the longest-tenured...
Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal
The blows keep on coming for Spartans football...
Michigan State suffers 6th decommitment from 2023 class as Signing Day approaches
With college football's early signing period fast approaching, Michigan State football has lost another commitment in its 2023 recruiting class. Late Saturday evening, three-star Eagles Landing Christian Academy cornerback Colton Hood announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. Just a day later, Hood gave a verbal...
13 Central Michigan University Alumni and Their Net Worth
Many famous people have once walked the halls of CMU in Mount Pleasant. It's no secret that Michigan has produced a lot of notable people and famous celebrities. From growing up in small towns to attending one of the many awesome universities throughout the state, many people with Michigan ties have gone on to do great things.
Carson City-Crystal Area schools closed due to illness
A Montcalm County school district is closing due to student illness.
Too many bridges? Bay City’s four bridges serve an ever-shrinking population
BAY CITY, MI - Bridges are a fact of life in Bay City. Whether you’re getting groceries, heading to work or going out for a bite to eat, there’s a good chance that you’ll have to take one of the four bridges in town. Bay City is...
awesomemitten.com
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County
If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday evening, December 11
The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your latest forecast. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, December 11. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Here's a look at the top stories we...
actionnews5.com
Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in. Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake...
