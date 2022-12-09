Read full article on original website
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – Post-Show Media Scrum (Video), What Happened After The Show?
After the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Claudio Castagnoli cut a promo for the live crowd. He and Wheeler Yuta then sang ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas.’. In case you missed it, you can watch the complete post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum...
New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned At Final Battle 2022
The Embassy are your new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, as the trio of Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony defeated Dalton Castle and the Boys with a triple powerbomb to pick up the victory. Castle and the Boys reign ends at 140 days. You can check out some...
VIDEOS: Watch This Week’s Episodes Of AEW Dark: Elevation & ‘Being The Elite’
You can watch this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following five matches are featured:. * Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler. * Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton. * Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee. * Matt Menard...
Jay White Shares His Thoughts On Sasha Banks In NJPW, More
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to the Bullet Club, should she choose to join New Japan Pro Wrestling. The rumors surrounding Sasha Banks (the real-life Mercedes Varnado) are that she’ll be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023. At that same event, the Switchblade will be defending his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Kazuchika Okada. White believes that Banks would be a great fit for Bullet Club. He said,
Flip Gordon On Possibly Signing With AEW, WWE, Or NJPW
Flip Gordon is a big fan of the professional wrestling industry these days as there are many options out there. Three of the bigger promotions in the world include WWE, AEW, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. During a recent interview with Dr. Chris Featherst for Sporkskeeda’s UnSKripted podcast, the independent...
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
Asuka Asks Charlotte Flair When She’ll Be Back Amid Return Rumors
Charlotte Flair is rumored to be returning to WWE TV soon, and Asuka can’t wait to see the former Women’s Champion. Flair has been missing from WWE programming since WrestleMania: Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey. It has been reported recently that...
Kurt Angle On How His Birthday Bash Milk Truck Segment Came Together
During the latest episode of his “The Kurt Angle Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It featured his birthday celebration and recreation of the famous milk bath segment. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Kurt...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/9/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 457,000 total viewers. The show drew a 0.11 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show last week drew the lowest key demo rating ever, including episodes that aired in different timeslots.
Several WWE Superstars In LA For A Video Game Shoot?
Several WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and The Miz, have been spotted in Los Angeles, CA this week and the speculation is that they’re in the city for a video game shoot, likely WWE 2K. Others in town include Johnny Gargano, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea...
Britt Baker Reveals The Storyline That Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker has opened up on the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in professional wrestling. In a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, the top AEW wrestler named a specific storyline from 2014 as the reason she got the wrestling bug. It was Bryan Danielson’s storyline going into WrestleMania 30, where he won the WWE World Heavyweight Title. She said,
Overnight SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Rise For Return To FOX
The overnight ratings are in for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, courtesy of SpoilerTV. SmackDown was back on FOX in its usual timeslot. It was bumped to FS1 last week to accommodate the Pac-12 Championship game between USC and Utah. Last night’s episode of SmackDown averaged 2.098 million...
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
Sami Zayn Pays Tribute To Jamie Noble After His Last Match
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Jamie Noble wrestled at a WWE live event in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday night in what was billed as his final match. He teamed with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline. The finish came when Noble pinned Sami Zayn.
Dax Harwood Shows Off His Forehead Knots From ROH Final Battle
As seen at Saturday night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, The Briscoes won a bloody dog collar match against FTR to recapture the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Dax Harwood tweeted out the following photo of the injuries he suffered in the match:. “Sitting in first class with all...
Ricky Starks Is Still Interested In A Match With CM Punk
While CM Punk’s future with All Elite Wrestling remains uncertain, AEW wrestler Ricky Starks still has aspirations of facing off against the Straight Edge Superstar down the line. Speaking to DAZN, Mr. “Absolute” himself recalled the time CM Punk mentioned him in his return promo and why he believes...
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman
Speaking to Ringside Collectibles, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan opened up on the history between himself and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. As many of you know, Waltman was part of both the nWo and D-Generation X factions during their peak. Hogan had nothing but kind words for his fellow WWE Hall of Famer, calling Waltman a “really solid friend.” He said,
