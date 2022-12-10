ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW

Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation

WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana

Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
webisjericho.com

Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing

To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestletalk.com

New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion

A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match

John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired

WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
tjrwrestling.net

AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE

Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: Surprise Title Change Takes Place In NXT Main Event

And there it goes! Titles are some of the most important things in a wrestling promotion as holding a championship makes it clear that a wrestler is one of the biggest stars in a company. Having a bright, shiny title is about as clear of an indication as a fan can get that they should notice a wrestler. As a result, it means a lot when a title changes hands and that was the case this week.
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch You Later? WWE Star Hints She Might Be Leaving For A Bit

There’s the next step? WWE wrestlers appear on television on such a regular basis that eventually they are going to start feeling a bit stale. There are only so many ways to keep things fresh and sometimes one of the best ways is to have them go away for a bit. That seems to be the case with a current Monday Night Raw star, who is hinting at taking a break of her own.
nodq.com

Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW

As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: 45 Year Old WWE Star Wrestles Final Match To End 25 Year Career

That’s how you go out. Wrestlers retiring can be a little tricky as they can always be asked to wrestle one more time. There is always the chance that someone could come back and get in the ring, but occasionally you will see someone get to wrestle their last match and hang up their boots for good. That was the case this weekend as a 20+ year career came to an end in a special way.
PWMania

WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover

Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return

Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...

