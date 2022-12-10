Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins earn title shots, Bobby Lashley gets fired
WWE brought some big matches to the ring for Monday Night Raw. Among those matches were two to crown No. 1 contenders to major championships. Alexa Bliss kicked off the show in a big way, beating Bayley to earn a spot as the No. 1 contender to Bianca Belair and the Raw women's championship. On the men's side, it was Seth Rollins who outlasted Bobby Lashley, earning a shot at United States champion Austin Theory.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Surprise Title Change Takes Place In NXT Main Event
And there it goes! Titles are some of the most important things in a wrestling promotion as holding a championship makes it clear that a wrestler is one of the biggest stars in a company. Having a bright, shiny title is about as clear of an indication as a fan can get that they should notice a wrestler. As a result, it means a lot when a title changes hands and that was the case this week.
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later? WWE Star Hints She Might Be Leaving For A Bit
There’s the next step? WWE wrestlers appear on television on such a regular basis that eventually they are going to start feeling a bit stale. There are only so many ways to keep things fresh and sometimes one of the best ways is to have them go away for a bit. That seems to be the case with a current Monday Night Raw star, who is hinting at taking a break of her own.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: 45 Year Old WWE Star Wrestles Final Match To End 25 Year Career
That’s how you go out. Wrestlers retiring can be a little tricky as they can always be asked to wrestle one more time. There is always the chance that someone could come back and get in the ring, but occasionally you will see someone get to wrestle their last match and hang up their boots for good. That was the case this weekend as a 20+ year career came to an end in a special way.
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Comments / 0