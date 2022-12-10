Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers pass massive property insurance bill that makes big changes but won’t lower rates right away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers took three days to try to fix a home insurance problem that's been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive Republican-authored bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance...
News4Jax.com
‘It’s just awful’: Displaced St. Johns County mother among many Florida residents feeling the pain of property insurance
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The property insurance debate at the Capitol of Florida is affecting a vast amount of people in the state. Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee Monday to address the ongoing property insurance crisis during a special session. News4JAX spoke to St. Johns County homeowners who said...
Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes
TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
News4Jax.com
Cleaning up leftover debris from Hurricane Nicole begins in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – There are still scraps of wood and other materials scattered along St. Johns County beaches about a month after Hurricane Nicole hit northeast Florida. Crews will clean up all leftover storm debris in St. Johns County starting on Monday. A staging and collection area...
News4Jax.com
TELL US: What has been your experience with homeowners insurance?
Florida lawmakers are in a second special session devoted to the topic of homeowners insurance. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help private insurance companies. Under the proposed bill, insurance companies would no longer have to pay back attorney’s fees to homeowners who win a lawsuit. Democrats worry it could hurt consumers, and could mean an insurance rate increase.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
News4Jax.com
Key political player found dead amid investigation rubbed elbows, gave money to top GOP figures like Gov. DeSantis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax I-TEAM is looking into the political contributions of businessman and GOP donor Kent Stermon who died in an apparent suicide in Atlantic Beach last week. Following Stermon’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Stermon had been the subject of an “active investigation” which multiple...
New data reveals peak of storm surge height during Ian
New data reveals just how high the water rose, as Hurricane Ian moved ashore. Coastal Lee county sustained the highest storm surge, reaching 13 to 14 feet on Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
News4Jax.com
Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
fox35orlando.com
Residents of homes damaged by Hurricane Nicole worried about strong storm
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's been exactly one month since Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes in Volusia County and the storm in the Northern Atlantic this weekend is worrying homeowners along the coast. A strong storm in the Northern Atlantic is creating larger waves along the Florida coast this weekend, which...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
News4Jax.com
#FluVaxJax: Local immunologist explains spike in flu cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu season hit Florida early and with a vengeance. Flu cases are rising quickly. Combined with COVID and RSV, the so-called tripledemic has hospital beds filling rapidly. As of Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 469 people in the hospital with flu in...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
News4Jax.com
Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
