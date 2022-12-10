ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

CBS Miami

Florida insurance proposals could bring big changes

TALLAHASSEE - With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state's troubled property-insurance system.The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp., offer additional reinsurance to insurers and try to speed up claims.The bills, which each top 100 pages, appeared nearly identical, indicating that House and Senate Republican leaders have agreed on the major details."I believe the goal we all share is for Florida to have a robust property...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County approves $65.2 million bid to build new school, green-lights plans for another

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board moved forward with plans to build two new schools in the northwest part of the county to help alleviate overcrowding. The board approved a $65.2 million bid to build K-8 school “OO” which will be located on approximately 40 acres on Twin Creek Drive in the Beacon Lake development just off County Road 210. The school will serve about 1,500 students.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

TELL US: What has been your experience with homeowners insurance?

Florida lawmakers are in a second special session devoted to the topic of homeowners insurance. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help private insurance companies. Under the proposed bill, insurance companies would no longer have to pay back attorney’s fees to homeowners who win a lawsuit. Democrats worry it could hurt consumers, and could mean an insurance rate increase.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
News4Jax.com

Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping

Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

#FluVaxJax: Local immunologist explains spike in flu cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu season hit Florida early and with a vengeance. Flu cases are rising quickly. Combined with COVID and RSV, the so-called tripledemic has hospital beds filling rapidly. As of Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 469 people in the hospital with flu in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Historic US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

MARION, Ohio – When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE

