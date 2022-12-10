Read full article on original website
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Dec.14
OTTAWA - The Canadiens held a morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre ahead of their game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for the game:. Wednesday, December 14. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 77...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
Devils aim to snap skid vs. free-falling Flyers
The New Jersey Devils will try to put a halt to their first rough patch of the season when they
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Trotz talks coaching future, Ovechkin on 'The Chirp' podcast
Says he's been contacted by teams, but not ready to return behind bench. Barry Trotz said it's unlikely he returns to coaching this season while he continuing to take care of family matters. "I don't know yet," the 60-year-old said on the latest episode of "The Chirp with Daren Millard"...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
LA Kings @ Buffalo Sabres: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Buffalo Sabres:. Where: Keybank Center (Buffalo, New York) Sabres: 12 - 14 - 2 (26 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 5 (31 pts) Alex Iafallo returns to his home state to play the Sabres for the ninth time in his career. Iafallo grew up in Eden, N.Y., 30 miles south of Buffalo. Iafallo (73-102=175) has the third-most points among undrafted skaters from New York state behind Joe Mullen (502-561=1,063) and Billy Burch (136-60=196).
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie. The Flames are back at home, taking on the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used during the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship rosters
Wright of Kraken, projected No. 1 NHL Draft pick Bedard to represent Canada. Shane Wright and Connor Bedard are among the 22 players selected to play for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
NHL
5 Questions: Get to know CBJ forward Mathieu Olivier
One of the newest forwards for the Blue Jackets, Mathieu Olivier is no stranger to hockey. While growing up, he moved around the world following his father, Simon, who played professionally. Simon made it all the way to the AHL for two seasons and also played across North America and in Germany.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
Ovechkin gets No. 800 in Capitals win against Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals when he had a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Ovechkin scored his 798th goal just 24 seconds into the first period...
NHL
RELEASE: T. Johnson Activated Off Injured Reserve
The forward skated in six games this season and recorded six points (2G, 4A). The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forward Tyler Johnson (right ankle) from injured reserve. Johnson, 32, has skated in six games with Chicago so far in 2022-23 and has recorded six points (2G,...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Wild
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their season series against the Minnesota Wild with a Monday night contest ay Xcel Energy Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and...
NHL
CGY@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens posted a 2-1 shootout win over the Flames on Monday night at the Bell Centre. The first 5,000 fans to enter the building were given Joel Edmundson bobbleheads. It was the first of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA this season. There were no goals to...
NHL
Mailbag: Sabres' up-and-down play, Capitals' chances of making playoffs
Here is the Dec. 14 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What the heck is going on in Buffalo? Some days they look like a legitimate threat and other days they're making bonehead mistakes. What's it going to take for them to be "for real?" And do you think they'd be better if they were in the Western Conference? -- @mikeybox.
