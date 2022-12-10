Read full article on original website
BBC
Ed Sheeran ticket touts ordered to repay £6m
Two internet ticket touts who resold tickets for events by artists including Ed Sheeran have been ordered to repay more than £6m. Peter Hunter, 53, and David Smith, 68, were convicted in 2020 of three counts of fraudulent trading and one of possessing articles for fraud. The pair benefited...
‘You changed my life’: Ellen’s special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ’s death
A special tribute Ellen DeGeneres made to Stephen “tWitch” Boss earlier this year has resurfaced after the death of the famed DJ.“Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life,” Ellen said of her friend back in May.“I love you so much.”If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
Wendy Williams Holds Hands With Mystery Man While Out In NYC
Has Wendy Williams met a new romantic partner? The former Wendy Williams Show host, 58, was seen holding hands with a mysterious new man in New York City on Tuesday, December 13. It’s not clear if the new guy, who seemed younger than Wendy, 58, was a new boyfriend or if the two were on a date, as they exited the black car together.
Ariana Grande Is Going To Be The First Guest Judge On Season 15 Of "Drag Race," And Now I Believe In God (She Is A Woman)
The only tears I have left to cry are tears of joy because this is the best news I've heard in forever. Let's gooooooooooooooo.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40. Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
BBC
Zara Aleena: The prolific offender who murdered a law graduate
Jordan McSweeney has been jailed for life, after admitting murdering aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena as she walked home from an east London bar. Chilling CCTV footage recovered from that night reveals the prolific criminal trailed other lone women before singling out and killing one he had never met before. Just...
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Junior Eurovision: France wins song contest as UK comes fifth
France has won this year's Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Yerevan, Armenia. Thirteen year old Lissandro won with 203 points for his song Oh Maman! beating hosts Armenia in second place, Georgia third, and Ireland fourth. The United Kingdom came fifth overall with 146 points - although...
BBC
Gerard Hutch trial: Judge warns against recording proceedings
The presiding judge in the trial of Gerard Hutch has warned the public in an overflow court not to video record proceedings. A prosecution barrister told the non-jury trial that there were images of the trial on social media. Mr Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, denies murdering David Byrne, 33,...
Mick Lynch accuses BBC of ‘parroting’ rightwing propaganda
RMT boss hits out at Today presenter Mishal Husain and also clashes with GMB’s Richard Madeley over strikes
BBC
Sunderland murder inquiry: New images released of wanted man
New CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Sunderland. The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was found at an address in Brady Street shortly before 12:30 GMT on 2 December. Police said they wanted to speak to Alexander Carr,...
BBC
Steven McMyler: Fifth man jailed for Rolex watch killing
A fifth person has been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a father-of-two who was kicked to death for his £11,000 gold Rolex watch. CCTV footage captured the attack on Steven McMyler, 34, within the gardens of Wigan Parish Church in August 2021. Jordan Short, 21, from...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
