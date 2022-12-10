CHICAGO (CBS)-- State lawmakers are proposing a series of new gun control measures Monday in the hope of curbing gun violence in Illinois.Lawmakers will discuss the new gun safety legislation. The bill is called the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The goal is to ban assault style weapons.The house Judiciary Committee will hold its first hearing on the legislation Monday. Banning assault style weapons though is not the only thing the bill would do. It also includes plans to improve the state's firearm restraining order law, raise the age to get a firearm owners identification card to 21 and also address illegal...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO