The US Supreme Court and its democracy killing moves

Thanks to the efforts of a lot of good folks, it is widely understood that Moore v. Harper, the redistricting case from North Carolina now before the Supreme Court, is a lawsuit of great moment.

Conservative judicial icon Michael Luttig pronounced it “the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding.” It provides, Luttig claimed, “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election .”

Our own Gov. Roy Cooper wrote Dec. 5 in the New York Times that the “alarming argument” urged by N.C. Republican lawmakers in the Moore case could “fundamentally reshape the American democracy.” There is no small irony that the same folks who have amassed the greatest record of electoral cheating in the country now demand that judicial review of their efforts be limited. As Lincoln put it, “the sheep and the wolf are not agreed upon a definition of liberty.”

So Moore v. Harper is a dangerous case. The N.C. General Assembly’s thirst for boundless power is all-consuming. But less has been directly said about the nature of the tribunal to which the case is now presented. Our new U.S. Supreme Court is increasingly becoming the most dangerous and anti-democratic in American history.

Gene Nichol

Consider a few examples. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and their colleagues have ruled that the American notion of “liberty” protects the unlimited proliferation of guns but not the right of a woman to control her own body . The great bulk of us reject that. In fact, we find it outrageous and barbaric. But these life-tenured judges care not. They claim they have the power and we’re duty-bound to submit to them. And they are willing to commit the most important court in the world to their lawless project.

The new right-wing ideologists have also declared a commitment to originalism. But they are apparently willing to cast that constraint aside in order to invalidate affirmative action, or, as they did recently in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee , to gut section two of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Their fealty to racialized politics outweighs any purported dedication to constitutional theory.

With them, it’s the politics that matter. And only the politics.

They have also demonstrated an overarching desire to free their evangelical Christian benefactors from the foundational obligations of citizenship and the rule of law. LGBTQ folks have the right to marry, to work, and live in equal dignity. But religionists aren’t bound to recognize or comply with it. Church folks get special rights and exemptions. We are to have two sets of Americans.

Most of us are bound by the rule of law. But for others, the law is merely voluntary, optional. They, in effect, get their own regime. And in that system, they retain the right to prove to lesbians and gay men that they are second-class citizens, worthy of societal disdain. Pretty good compensation, I suppose the theory goes, for their unfailing devotion to Donald Trump.

It’s no surprise, then, that so many of these hard-right, zealously partisan justices have expressed enthusiasm for the legal theories presented in Moore — even though they would trash two centuries of precedent. Overturning majority rule is just their huckleberry.

If all this sounds like a studied agenda to secure government by a white, Christian, Republican minority — despite the principles of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address — that’s no coincidence. That’s exactly what it is. After all, there is more than one way to kill a democracy. Just ask Sam Alito.

Contributing columnist Gene Nichol is the Boyd Tinsley Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina.