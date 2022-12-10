ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried

Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
The Associated Press

Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
demolitionandrecycling.media

India’s alternative to China’s Belt and Road

India has accelerated the amount of money that it lends to countries in Asia to spend on infrastructure projects in what could be seen as direct competition to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to a report in the Financial Times, lending through India’s development partnership administration, by...
NBC Sports

2022 World Cup top goalscorers: Updated leaders for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.
The Associated Press

Dr. Rasha Kelej Welcomed 13 African First Ladies to 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” 2022 in Dubai

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 9th Merck Foundation “Africa Asia Luminary” on 15th & 16th November 2022 , as a hybrid Conference. The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, along with African First Ladies of 13 Countries;H.E. Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana;H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of Burundi; H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo; H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady...
The Associated Press

Moroccan World Cup ‘dream’ faces biggest test against France

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

