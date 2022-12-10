ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Dollar General In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10:33 am, the two males entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, brought merchandise and two Visa gift cards to the register and then fraudulently obtained them by distracting the cashier.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault

LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections..
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring

Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
WBOC

Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

