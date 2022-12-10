Read full article on original website
Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Dollar General In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10:33 am, the two males entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, brought merchandise and two Visa gift cards to the register and then fraudulently obtained them by distracting the cashier.
Officers Arrest Attempted Kidnapping Suspect In Waldorf, Seeking Additional Victims
WALDORF, Md. – On December 12 at 12:53 p.m., a twelve year old victim was walking home in the Meadows at White Oak neighborhood in Waldorf when a man began to follow her in his vehicle and yell out of the window for her to get into his car.
Reports Of Stolen Handicap Placards In St. Mary’s; Keep Safe When Not In Use
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has responded to reports of handicap parking placard thefts this month, stolen from parked vehicles in residential areas. Sheriff Steven A. Hall reminds citizens who use handicap parking placards to keep them in a safe and secure place...
Silver Spring Man Arrested For Stealing Grease From Local Restaurants
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Deputy First Class Phillip Henry was conducting a premise check at the Lexington Village shopping center in Lexington Park early Wednesday morning when he came upon a suspicious vehicle and individual behind the Golden Chicken restaurant. Defendant Hamsel Lugo Peralta, age 19 of Silver Spring,...
Identity Sought For Theft Suspects That Stole Mini Bike From California Lowes
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 5 pm, the two suspects took an Axis mini bike from the Lowe’s store in California without paying and left in a white GMC SUV.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of David Todd Dennison
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby. Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle. Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact...
PGPD Arrests Two 14-Year-Olds For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two 14-year-old males with the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver over the weekend. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:20 pm, the victim called 911 after being carjacked at gunpoint in the...
Prince George’s County deputy sheriff charged with rape, assault
LANDOVER, Md. - A Prince George's County deputy sheriff is facing rape and assault charges stemming from a sexual assault allegation made earlier this year. Authorities say Prince George's County Deputy Sheriff Corporal Brandon Burroughs and a female acquaintance were involved in an incident in September 2022 that resulted in temporary protective orders being obtained by both parties. Burroughs was suspended with pay, and placed in an administrative status following that incident.
16-year-old charged with shooting at Suitland High School last week turns himself in
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student who was charged in the schoolyard shooting at Suitland High School last week has turned himself in to police. The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted murder, assault, gun offenses, and additional charges, according to Prince George's County Police, He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections..
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
Montgomery County Police Respond to Stabbing in Silver Spring
Per Montgomery County Police: At approximately 11:04 a.m., 3rd District officers responded to the unit block of Inventa Pl. (off of Wayne Ave.) for the report of a stabbing. An adult male was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
Maryland Children Arrested After Using Replica Gun To Carjack Rideshare Driver
Two young boys were arrested after an armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Temple Hills over the weekend, authorities say. The rideshare driver was reportedly carjacked at gunpoint by the 14-year-old boys in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive around 12:20 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for Attempted Murder
SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.
Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case
Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
