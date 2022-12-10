SALISBURY, Md. - A 24-year-old Salisbury man will spend 40 years behind bars following his conviction on attempted murder and related charges. Markell Purnell appeared in Wicomico County Circuit Court on Dec. 9, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but 25 years suspended for attempted first-degree murder. Purnell was sentenced to an additional 15 years for use of a firearm in a crime of violence and for possessing a handgun when prohibited, for a total active sentence of 40 years. Purnell will be ineligible for parole until he has served at least 35 years of his sentence. Purnell will be on supervised probation for five years upon his release.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO