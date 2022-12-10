ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Villages Daily Sun

Buffalo surge past Forest late for win

Colt McDowell knows what he has in Sam Walters. The University of Alabama signee did what he always does Tuesday night, leading The Villages High School boys basketball team in scoring for the sixth time in as many games with 28 points. But the eighth-year head coach of the Buffalo...
THE VILLAGES, FL
995qyk.com

20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’

Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park

OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding

The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
OCALA, FL
BoardingArea

Uh Oh: Orlando Airport Running Out Of Jet Fuel

If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the next couple of days, be ready for some operational disruptions. As noted by @xJonNYC, there’s a bit of a fuel crisis at Orlando International Airport, and it’s going to get even worse later today. Specifically, per a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), Orlando Airport is expected to not have any fuel from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises

The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Bondz Music closing in Wildwood

What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
THE VILLAGES, FL

