Villages Daily Sun
Buffalo surge past Forest late for win
Colt McDowell knows what he has in Sam Walters. The University of Alabama signee did what he always does Tuesday night, leading The Villages High School boys basketball team in scoring for the sixth time in as many games with 28 points. But the eighth-year head coach of the Buffalo...
995qyk.com
20 Florida Spots Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’
Living in Florida means we have a melting pot of dining options (no pun intended.) The food scene in Tampa Bay has always been a focal point in visiting the city. A few spots have even been featured on Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’. Have you tried any of these places Guy Fieri went to on his popular Food Network show? The Mayor of Flavortown would never send us to a spot that wasn’t worthy of our time.
fox13news.com
'It's raining monkeys!' Florida man records monkeys jumping from trees into river at Silver Springs State Park
OCALA, Fla. - When you're exploring the great outdoors in Florida, you might expect to see alligators in the water or native egrets flying above. But as one man and his family were boating down the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park, they probably didn't expect to see monkeys leaping from trees into the water right in front of them.
Enjoy a Day on the Water in Lake County, Florida
Did you know that there are over 1,000 bodies of water in Lake County, Florida? It's known for its many lakes and waterways, with over 200 square miles of water for residents and visitors to enjoy. The best part is you don't need to be a boat owner! Here are a few options for getting out on the water in Lake County, without owning a boat of your own.
NBC Miami
Missing Dog From Texas Found in Florida, Reunited With Owner After 7 Years Apart
Kerry Smith, a photojournalist at NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, was recently reunited with his 12-year-old pup, Jazzy, nearly seven years after she ran away. Jazzy went missing after she was scared by Independence Day fireworks, Smith said. "She could jump over the moon if she wanted to, and she did just...
The purple street lights popping up all over Orlando area are ... a mistake
You may have noticed a great many purple streetlights popping up all around the Orlando area. They line John Young Parkway between Colonial and Princeton and can be seen in a variety of other locations across Central Florida. What’s more, those purple streetlights are popping up all across Florida and...
Ohio-based Italian Restaurant to Make Florida Debut
Plans are underway for the restaurant to achieve a March 2023 opening.
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For Free
There are many attractions in Florida that involve animals. But some of them are expensive and may be hot and crowded. One of the most unique animal experiences in Florida is actually not a theme park or zoo, but a bat experience at one of the state's universities. And experiencing it won't cost you a thing. Plus, since it occurs at dusk, the heat may not be too bad.
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
floridapolitics.com
Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding
The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
Shaved Ice Truck to Debut Brick and Mortar Location
It is worth nothing that given Pirate Ice’s reputation as a traveling food truck, frequenting events and festivals for years in the Central Florida and Tampa areas, the locally-owned brand has likely amassed a range of customers throughout a wide area of Florida.
Uh Oh: Orlando Airport Running Out Of Jet Fuel
If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport (MCO) in the next couple of days, be ready for some operational disruptions. As noted by @xJonNYC, there’s a bit of a fuel crisis at Orlando International Airport, and it’s going to get even worse later today. Specifically, per a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), Orlando Airport is expected to not have any fuel from Sunday evening until Tuesday morning.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Hero horse: A Magical True Story
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A movie produced by Gentle Carousel miniature therapy horses is on the big screen. Learn about the premier of Hero horse: A Magical True Story.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Southern Tide Rolling into Butler Enterprises
The Coastal Lifestyle Brand Extends Florida Footprint. Southern Tide, the leader in premium coastal lifestyle apparel, has partnered with Butler Enterprises to add a popup location at 3597 SW 32nd Court, Suite 20. Since 2006, Southern Tide has become a southern staple offering coastal apparel options for men, women, and youth outfitting.
villages-news.com
Bondz Music closing in Wildwood
What are y’all thinking? The small but friendly music store in Wildwood is closing in December after 35 years! With all the musicians in and around The Villages this is really sad! We should support local musicians and local music stores!. What’s to blame? Well Amazon is a big...
