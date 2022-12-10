Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford Explains Why He Made The Jump To TV For Yellowstone Prequel 1923
"Yellowstone" has been a wildly popular hit for the Paramount Network, even breaking a ratings record with its Season 5 premiere. One of the reasons for its runaway success may be that Kevin Costner is the star, with "Yellowstone" being his first foray into a TV series. Now, as the...
Jon Bernthal Sort Of Auditioned For Rick Grimes On The Walking Dead
Most actors love talking about the movies or TV shows they consider their first big break in Hollywood, and it's safe to say that for quite a few big names on the current scene, that gig came on AMC's zombie apocalypse drama "The Walking Dead." After all, when the series hit the airwaves in 2010, it fronted an ensemble cast with virtually no A-list talent. By the end of Season 1, however, "The Walking Dead" had gone from a cult hit to a legit cultural phenomenon, with many cast members becoming household names almost overnight.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Amar Chadha-Patel Names The Iconic Movie Characters That Inspired His Willow Role - Exclusive
When it came to creating characters for the sequel series "Willow," showrunner Jonathan Kasdan had the advantage of bringing back established characters from the 1988 fantasy film, like Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) and Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), but he also had the challenge of creating others from scratch. Streaming exclusively on...
Why Mike Flanagan Finds Westworld's Erasure From HBO Max So Worrisome
On Monday, in only the latest shocking move from Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant's HBO Max streaming service pulled two original shows, "Westworld" and "The Nevers," from its library (via Deadline). Prolific horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan sees it as a bellwether for a worrying trend. While content has been disappearing from the streamer at an alarming rate since this past summer, these removals represent an escalation, most especially that of "Westworld." Not only was the show an HBO original produced at great cost, but it was also wildly popular and a regular award-season darling. The removal came a mere four weeks after "Westworld" was canceled ahead of its planned final season.
Marvel Fans Will Have To Wait A Little Longer For Echo
Fans know the "Hawkeye" spin-off "Echo," which will highlight the MCU's first deaf protagonist, is in the works, but there are still questions about as to exactly when viewers can expect it. The Disney+ series was first announced by Variety in March of 2021, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen signed on to develop the show and Alaqua Cox signed on to star in a reprisal of the Echo character. Then in July, Deadline confirmed rumors that Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox would appear in "Echo" as Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively.
Why Harrison Ford Agreed To Join Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Without Even Seeing A Script
Taylor Sheridan seems to have a knack for drawing in top talent to his TV series, which include the runaway hit "Yellowstone" and its first spin-off, "1883," which is dubbed an origin story to its predecessor. For "Yellowstone," he nabbed Kevin Costner in his first major TV role (although he...
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
Which Characters Has Anna Belknap Played On Law & Order?
Anna Belknap is perhaps best known for her work as Lindsay Monroe on "CSI: New York." The character helped anchor that show fort for nearly the entirety of its run, starting in Season 2. While she might have created some powerful moments as Lindsay and appeared as the character on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spin-offs, Belknap has many more colors in her acting palette. She's appeared on "Hawaii Five-O," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" since "CSI: New York" concluded, and has also popped up in the films "No Way Jose" and "The Reality Trap." That's quite the varied and accomplished string of roles.
Party Down Season 3's First Teaser Reveals Just How Much The Crew's Changed In The Last Decade
Deadline first reported the return of cult comedy "Party Down" in November of 2021, with six of the seven original cast members returning, the lone absence being Lizzy Caplan, whose schedule conflicted with production. Caplan is a huge loss to the series, as her character Casey's romance with Henry (Adam Scott) was one of the driving forces of the show's first two seasons. However, new cast members will be joining the party, with Variety reporting in January that Jennifer Garner, Zoë Chao, and Tyrel Jackson Williams joining the cast, with James Marsden having a recurring role.
Where You've Seen The Cast Of HBO's The Last Of Us Before
Video game movie adaptations have a complicated history, with the vast majority of them being disappointing for both newcomers and fans alike. Films like "Prince of Persia," "Warcraft," and "Assassin's Creed" all struggled to gain the critical and commercial clout needed to usher in a golden age of video game movies on the big screen. Aside from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies (which have been surprising hits), there has yet to be a truly successful video game film. So, it seems Hollywood has turned to episodic content in its newest attempt to bring huge gaming franchises to life.
Ellen Pompeo Says The Grey's Anatomy Crew Initially Didn't Support Her Battle For Equal Pay
The issue of equal pay between men and women certainly isn't isolated to the entertainment industry, but it has become one of the arenas in which we can hear more about it than others. It may seem like common sense that people doing the same or similar jobs should also get paid the same, but obviously, not everyone agrees. While most "Three's Company" fans would say that Suzanne Somers' Chrissy Snow was just as valuable to the show as John Ritter's Jack Tripper, when Somers asked for equal pay, she was fired.
Willow's Ellie Bamber On How Writer Jon Kasdan Kept Character Details Hidden During Filming - Exclusive
Generally, if an actor joins a high-profile project under the Lucasfilm or Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, chances are they are not going to get all the details about their character or the plot up front. Simply put, studios and filmmakers don't want any major details leaking out to the public about their productions. "Willow" writer and executive producer Jon Kasdan followed the same protocol as many Lucasfilm filmmakers before him, keeping details about the new Disney+ series under lock and key, even from the main cast.
Movie Execs Were Begged To Not Remake Iconic Easy Rider
We are living through the era of the sequel, reboot, or remake in the film and television realm. And as said era continues to unfold with the full backing of major studios and streamers, it's becoming increasingly clear that almost no property from Hollywood's past or present is considered sacred.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
Why General Frances Ardmore In Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks So Familiar
Although most of the original "Avatar" film was dedicated to the conflict between human colonizers and the Na'vi (the indigenous people of Pandora), everything we've seen thus far from its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has made it seem like humans are almost an afterthought. Even the trailer for "The Way of Water" has a notable lack of human characters –- primarily focusing on the family of the eponymous Avatar, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), and introducing a new clan of Na'vi called the Metkayina.
A. J. Cook Admires The 'Streaming Version' Of Prentiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution
Since "Criminal Minds: Evolution" was announced, there was a question of how the series would differ from the procedural's original run on CBS. The revival debuted on Paramount+, the streaming home of many CBS shows (both are owned by parent company Paramount Global), allowing more leeway for the showrunners to lean into darker territory.
Who Played Alice On The Big Bang Theory?
In the Season 5 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" entitled "The Good Guy Fluctuation," Leonard is tempted to cheat on his girlfriend, Priya, when he meets an attractive woman named Alice in a comic book store who's not just a fan of comics, but also a comic artist herself. Leonard ends up making out with Alice, but stops himself from going any further, only to find that Priya has slept with her ex-boyfriend, making him regret the wasted opportunity with Alice.
19 Reactions To The Newly Released Trailer For "That '90s Show"
Some people are excited to return to Point Place, Wisconsin. Others are keeping their expectations low.
1923's Darren Mann And Michelle Randolph On What It's Like Joining The Yellowstone Universe - Exclusive Interview
For up-and-comers Darren Mann and Michelle Randolph, starring in the "Yellowstone" origin story "1923" is the break of a lifetime. As the link between the first "Yellowstone" spin-off, "1883," and the modern-day tale of the Yellowstone ranch, "1923" follows Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) as they work to keep their land and their cattle thriving during a major drought in the mountainous pre-Depression-era West. It's another chapter of the Dutton dynasty that helps tell the tale of how John Dutton III (Kevin Costner) became such a powerful man.
