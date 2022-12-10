Anna Belknap is perhaps best known for her work as Lindsay Monroe on "CSI: New York." The character helped anchor that show fort for nearly the entirety of its run, starting in Season 2. While she might have created some powerful moments as Lindsay and appeared as the character on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spin-offs, Belknap has many more colors in her acting palette. She's appeared on "Hawaii Five-O," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "NCIS: Los Angeles" since "CSI: New York" concluded, and has also popped up in the films "No Way Jose" and "The Reality Trap." That's quite the varied and accomplished string of roles.

HAWAII STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO