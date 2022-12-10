ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Upworthy

High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
MISSOURI STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NOLA.com

Another LSU offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal

LSU reserve offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media. Dumervil — who was the No. 110 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings — never cracked the rotation in three seasons. He has three more years of eligibility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Zion Williamson named Western Conference Player of the Week

Zion Williamson has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career. The NBA on Monday announced that Williamson was the Western Conference's top player based on his performances in the Pelicans' wins over the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, the latter of whom the Pelicans beat twice in three days.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

