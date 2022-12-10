The first Social Security checks and bank deposits featuring the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years will start arriving in January. The average retiree benefit is going up by $146 per month, to $1,827; while the average disability benefit is increasing by $119 per month, to $1,483. Recipients will also benefit from a 3% decrease in how much they'll owe each month on standard Medicare Part B premiums. Those are declining to $164.90 a month. Medicare Part B covers outpatient medical care, like regular visits to the doctor.

