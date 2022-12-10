Read full article on original website
10 years after Sandy Hook, Biden says Americans should have 'societal guilt' over gun violence
WASHINGTON — Marking a decade since the Sandy Hook school massacre, President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States must do more to tackle the nation's gun violence epidemic and people should have "societal guilt" for taking too long to address it. Biden said in a statement that 10...
Biden admin changes have led to a historic number of court-granted asylum cases. But there's some consequences, too.
The number of people granted asylum in immigration courts hit a historic high this fiscal year under the Biden administration's adjustments to the asylum process, a recent data analysis shows. But only 7% of families whose cases were moved to the front of the line through the administration's Dedicated Docket...
Supreme Court takes up second Biden student loan forgiveness case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a second bid to revive President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will be heard in February alongside a case the justices have already agreed to hear. In both the cases, lower courts blocked the plan, meaning the...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6
The White House and some Democratic lawmakers Monday sternly condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments that she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon. At a dinner hosted Saturday by the New York Young Republican Club,...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Biden admin may cut number of migrants eligible for asylum at border but open new paths for others
The Biden administration is solidifying plans to slash the number of migrants who would qualify for asylum at the southern border while opening up new, narrow pathways for some would-be migrants to apply while still in their home countries, four sources familiar with the plan said. Among the proposals under...
The public hasn’t rewarded Biden for string of victories — at least not yet
WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law. ... Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried gets arrested in the Bahamas. ... Ruben Gallego takes another step toward Arizona Senate bid, per NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Haley Talbot. ... Republicans hit the ground running to defeat Joe Manchin in West Virginia Senate, NBC’s Allan Smith writes. ... And NBC’s Decision Desk calls the final midterm race of 2022 — for Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado-03 after the state completed its mandatory recount.
Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of 'evil' in Washington
A San Francisco police investigator has testified that the man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was "evil in Washington" and he was targeting Pelosi because she is second in line to the presidency
10 years after Sandy Hook shooting, gun safety movement highlights major wins
WASHINGTON — What a difference a decade makes for America's gun laws. Just months after a horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School shocked the country in 2012, the gun violence prevention movement suffered a devastating defeat with the failure of a popular and bipartisan federal background checks bill. President Barack Obama had just won re-election after he reassured voters, “I believe in the Second Amendment.”
Blacklisted Russian propagandists thrive on right-wing apps Gab and Truth Social, study finds
Some of Russia’s most notorious propagandists, largely blocked on Twitter and Facebook, have resurrected on under-moderated social media apps designed for conservatives, according to new research from Stanford University. A report published Tuesday by the Stanford Internet Observatory and the social media analytics firm Graphika indicates that some of...
A look at the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States
The number of antisemitic assaults in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021 while hateful rhetoric in the political and celebrity spheres seems to support the enduring threat to Jewish Americans. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch explains recent instances that have reflected a new rise of antisemitism throughout the country. Dec. 14, 2022.
New Hampshire and New Jersey men accused of smuggling military equipment to Russia
A New Hampshire and New Jersey man have been arrested and charged for their alleged roles in smuggling military equipment to Russia, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Alexey Brayman, 35, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Vadim Yermolenko, 41, of Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, each face up...
How soon lawmakers could ban TikTok in the United States
Washington lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. called the "ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act." NBC News' Allie Raffa explains why both Democrats and Republicans are acting with a sense of urgency and whether the bill could be passed before the new year. Dec. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 continues to stain GOP, text messages show
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday … Congressional negotiators reach a deal on framework to fund government. ... Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attributes midterm losses to “candidate quality” problems of Trump-backed nominees. ... President Biden hosts U.S.-Africa summit and addresses the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. ... Scientists, U.S. officials celebrate fusion breakthrough. ... And it was 10 years ago today when the tragic Newtown, Conn., school shooting took place.
Independents’ Day: More and more voters aren’t Democrats or Republicans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after registering as an independent: “She is a corporate Democrat who has, in fact along with Sen. Manchin, sabotaged enormously important legislation.” ... Sen. Jon Tester on “Meet the Press” has a different take: “I think she has a pretty good track record of getting things done.” ... Democrat Karen Bass assumes office as LA’s new mayo. ... And here’s why liberal Washington can’t quit Twitter.
Here's when Social Security checks featuring the massive 2023 COLA increase will start arriving
The first Social Security checks and bank deposits featuring the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years will start arriving in January. The average retiree benefit is going up by $146 per month, to $1,827; while the average disability benefit is increasing by $119 per month, to $1,483. Recipients will also benefit from a 3% decrease in how much they'll owe each month on standard Medicare Part B premiums. Those are declining to $164.90 a month. Medicare Part B covers outpatient medical care, like regular visits to the doctor.
McConnell says Trump fueled 'candidate quality' problems in the midterms
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump’s endorsements in important 2022 primaries contributed to the nominations of poor candidates who fell short in swing states. He made the remarks at his weekly news conference, responding to a question from NBC News...
Warren announces bipartisan bill to combat crypto money laundering
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introducing legislation Wednesday aimed at cracking down on money laundering in cryptocurrency. The bill, cosponsored by Roger Marshall, R-Kan., seeks to alleviate the risks that cryptocurrency poses to national security by closing loopholes for digital assets in the financial system and bringing the crypto industry in line with regulations governing the rest of the banking world, her office said.
