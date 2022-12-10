ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
NBC News

The public hasn’t rewarded Biden for string of victories — at least not yet

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act into law. ... Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried gets arrested in the Bahamas. ... Ruben Gallego takes another step toward Arizona Senate bid, per NBC’s Ryan Nobles and Haley Talbot. ... Republicans hit the ground running to defeat Joe Manchin in West Virginia Senate, NBC’s Allan Smith writes. ... And NBC’s Decision Desk calls the final midterm race of 2022 — for Republican Lauren Boebert in Colorado-03 after the state completed its mandatory recount.
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

10 years after Sandy Hook shooting, gun safety movement highlights major wins

WASHINGTON — What a difference a decade makes for America's gun laws. Just months after a horrific mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School shocked the country in 2012, the gun violence prevention movement suffered a devastating defeat with the failure of a popular and bipartisan federal background checks bill. President Barack Obama had just won re-election after he reassured voters, “I believe in the Second Amendment.”
NEWTOWN, CT
NBC News

A look at the recent rise of antisemitism in the United States

The number of antisemitic assaults in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021 while hateful rhetoric in the political and celebrity spheres seems to support the enduring threat to Jewish Americans. NBC News' Jesse Kirsch explains recent instances that have reflected a new rise of antisemitism throughout the country. Dec. 14, 2022.
NBC News

Jan. 6 continues to stain GOP, text messages show

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday … Congressional negotiators reach a deal on framework to fund government. ... Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell attributes midterm losses to “candidate quality” problems of Trump-backed nominees. ... President Biden hosts U.S.-Africa summit and addresses the U.S.-Africa Business Forum. ... Scientists, U.S. officials celebrate fusion breakthrough. ... And it was 10 years ago today when the tragic Newtown, Conn., school shooting took place.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

Independents’ Day: More and more voters aren’t Democrats or Republicans

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after registering as an independent: “She is a corporate Democrat who has, in fact along with Sen. Manchin, sabotaged enormously important legislation.” ... Sen. Jon Tester on “Meet the Press” has a different take: “I think she has a pretty good track record of getting things done.” ... Democrat Karen Bass assumes office as LA’s new mayo. ... And here’s why liberal Washington can’t quit Twitter.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Here's when Social Security checks featuring the massive 2023 COLA increase will start arriving

The first Social Security checks and bank deposits featuring the largest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years will start arriving in January. The average retiree benefit is going up by $146 per month, to $1,827; while the average disability benefit is increasing by $119 per month, to $1,483. Recipients will also benefit from a 3% decrease in how much they'll owe each month on standard Medicare Part B premiums. Those are declining to $164.90 a month. Medicare Part B covers outpatient medical care, like regular visits to the doctor.
NBC News

Warren announces bipartisan bill to combat crypto money laundering

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is introducing legislation Wednesday aimed at cracking down on money laundering in cryptocurrency. The bill, cosponsored by Roger Marshall, R-Kan., seeks to alleviate the risks that cryptocurrency poses to national security by closing loopholes for digital assets in the financial system and bringing the crypto industry in line with regulations governing the rest of the banking world, her office said.
NBC News

NBC News

559K+
Followers
62K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy