Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 finally addresses major Pixel 6 and 7 series vulnerabilities
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A few weeks ago, Google's Project Zero security research team tore the bandage off on disclosing patched exploits affecting the driver for Arm's Mali GPUs — components found in millions upon millions of Android phones. The sting, however, came from the fact that manufacturers had and still have yet to pass the patches onto their end users some five months (and counting) after Arm did its part. Google itself has had a share of the blame, but, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, it's well on its way to catching up and making sure that Pixel owners and everyone in Android Land remain safe.
The best Google Play Store alternatives for apps and games
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Play Store isn't great for discovery, but Android users should have better control over their app experiences, which is why alternative app sources are so vital to a well-rounded ecosystem. So if you're looking for a Play Store alternative to dig up more apps that appeal to your personal interests, whether that be open-source apps like on F-Droid or a library of APKs like what's found on APKMirror, there are some incredible options out there the Play Store simply can't compete with. So we've rounded up the most commonly known Play Store alternatives that may help you find the best apps to add to your trusty Android phone. Let's dig in.
The Google Pixel 4 may have marked the end for Motion Sense, but Soli's future is bright
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When the Google Pixel 4 was unveiled in 2019, people were excited to try its face unlock feature. Motion Sense, a new technology that used Google's custom Soli radar sensor, tracked motion and depth in real time. The feature showed promise; Motion Sense could detect your hand moving toward the Pixel 4 and would automatically unlock your phone when you picked it up. But that promise was short-lived, and the feature has been absent on every Pixel sense. Does this mean we've seen the end of Motion Sense, or could it make future appearances? Why was it removed from the Pixel lineup in the first place? As is often the case, multiple factors led to the removal of Motion Sense from the Pixel lineup.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel line of smartphones is a perennial member of our list of the best Android phones. These phones pack one of the best smartphone cameras, great software, and Google AI tricks into one package. There are also some awesome Pixel-exclusive features that Google adds to give the phones an advantage over the competition.
Samsung's shifting focus in smartphone SoC development could spell the end of Exynos
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is the single-biggest player in the smartphone business, and that's probably not a situation that's going to change anytime soon. Companies this large love to broadcast just how self-reliant they are, and for years now Samsung phones have stood out by featuring the firm's own Exynos chips. Recently, though, reports have suggested that Samsung's approach to mobile silicon is changing, taking Exynos out of the spotlight and even seeing Samsung extend its partnership with Qualcomm. Now, a new industry report further reaffirms suspicions that Samsung could be moving away from Exynos chips for smartphones.
Google's excellent Nest Audio speaker is $25 off right now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google's Nest Audio provides excellent value for money. Despite its compact size, the speaker delivers excellent sound quality. You can even pair two units using stereo pairing to enjoy even better music quality. At its discounted price, the speaker is too good to pass.
How to install Netflix mobile games on your Android device
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Streaming service giant Netflix introduced Netflix Games as part of its new membership subscription. But the newly introduced mobile gaming package has raised more than a few eyebrows, like whether Netflix's gaming strategy will work out. Still, to battle skepticism, Netflix is not afraid to invest when there's still plenty of room to grow on Android. So we can still expect Netflix to approach gaming at full speed ahead; that way, every Netflix subscriber can fully utilize their powerhouse Android tablet for years to come.
How Apple Advanced Data Protection compares with Google's Advanced Protection Program
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple announced three new security features to protect user data in December 2022. These features safeguard iMessage, Apple ID, and iCloud data against external threats. This program comes nearly three years after Google launched its Advanced Protection Program that provides similar protections and is meant for individuals and organizations vulnerable to online attacks.
Oppo's new custom Bluetooth chip boasts lossless audio that rivals wired sound quality
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Oppo may not have a massive presence in the US, but the Chinese smartphone maker is rather popular in South Asia, and we regularly see it pushing tech limits. At its annual Inno Day event showcasing what the company has been working on, Oppo is unveiling three new products: the OHealth H1 family health monitor, its Air Glass 2 augmented reality wearable, and the MariSilicon Y SoC for Bluetooth audio.
Google just killed Playground AR stickers once and for all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Playground AR stickers built into the Google Camera app on Pixel phones were first introduced in 2017. With them, you could put fun little characters, figures, and text and overlay them over the real world with your phone's camera. It was a fun feature, but one that has been defunct for a long time, as it was killed off when the Pixel 4a launched in 2020. You can't currently use those stickers on modern Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones, for example. Now, Google is putting the final nail in the Playground AR stickers coffin as they've been delisted from the Play Store.
How to set up and use a Chromebook with an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Chromebooks are simple yet capable computers that offer incredible versatility out of the box. However, attaching a peripheral device like a monitor, keyboard, or mouse may be tricky. Chromebooks don't have the same capability as Windows or Mac computers but don't let this dissuade you from connecting to one.
Google continues testing Material You address bar revamp on Chrome 108
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google recently rolled out Chrome 108 on Android and other platforms. The update equips one of our favorite web browsers with a few new features like support for passkeys, resource-efficient tab management, and a power-saving utility. The update is also helping Google A/B test a significant visual change that could help the Chrome Omnibox resemble the Google Search app.
Privacy-focused Dropbox alternative Proton Drive now has an Android app
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Proton is the company behind Proton VPN and Proton Mail (which were unified under a single roof in May this year), and generally just known for its security-centric services. Proton also introduced a cloud storage service called Proton Drive in September, but users have been putting up with a web interface since then. Thankfully, the service finally has an app interface now, just like all the best cloud services do.
Firefox 108 will finally let you save websites as PDFs
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.
Google smartens up Search with dynamically themed knowledge panels
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you want to learn more about a person, place, or thing, what else are you going to do but perform a quick Google search? Search is super effective at information delivery, but the desktop interface hasn't been the prettiest to look at. Back in September at the Search On conference, Google talked about plans to make Search's knowledge panel more contemporary, while remaining equally informative, and now we're finally starting to see that enhanced interface arrive.
Google Keep gets a splash of color on Wear OS
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. All of our favorite note-taking apps are indispensable for anyone who likes to maintain lists, reminders, and other memos in one place. However, only one of those apps is available right off the bat on any new Wear OS smartwatch — Google Keep. The app has seen quite a few updates this year leading up to the Google Pixel Watch release, and Keep is now being treated to several new and colorful elements.
How to set up Clear Calling on your Google Pixel 7
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smartphones have all kinds of unique features and advancements with each subsequent update. However, smartphone makers seem to continually forget one of the most essential parts of a phone; its ability to make phone calls. Google's Pixel 7 series of phones includes several features that improve the basic phone experience. This is especially important after the litany of reports of call quality issues with Google's Pixel 6 series.
Google reveals how Android’s Private Compute Core keeps your data secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is responsible for several AI and ML-enabled features which have made their way to Android, like Live Translate and Smart Reply. User data from these two services doesn't make its way to Google thanks to Android's Private Compute Core, but similar services usually rely on cloud-based data models. In fact, a lot of your data is constantly streamed to Google and other service providers to make the feature work, as some community-developed utilities revealed recently. To help allay any privacy concerns, Google has released a new technical whitepaper explaining how Android’s Private Compute Core has evolved.
How to take a macro shot on your Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.
The Zenfone 9 is Asus’s first phone to get stable Android 13
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Asus Zenfone 9 was the compact Android flagship to buy in 2022. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the phone surprised us with its excellent performance, relatively great battery life, and capable cameras. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has also done an excellent job releasing timely updates for the Zenfone 9. Its Android 13 beta program launched in late August, and now over three months later, Asus is rolling out the phone's stable update.
