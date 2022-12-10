Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The vast majority of us use Google's Chrome browser, but it's not like we're short on alternatives. There are plenty of third-party browsers out in the wild, and one of the best browsers for Android is a historical rival of Chrome, Mozilla Firefox. The browser is far from its days of market domination, but it's still a very solid option in its own right and one of the few browsers out there that's not based on Chromium. Version 108 is now available for Android smartphones, and it comes with a series of improvements and additions to make your browsing experience better.

2 HOURS AGO