Spring, TX

tourcounsel.com

Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas

There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!

Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Big changes on the way for Houston

Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
HOUSTON, TX
thscougarclaw.com

Lighting up the holidays: Where to find memorable holiday sights

Admiring holiday lights is a favorite tradition for many; from the comfy pajamas, to the warm hot chocolate, going to look at beautiful holiday displays is appealing to all ages. Whether by car or on foot, families and friends come together for nights of lights and cheer. Listed below are some amazing areas to look at holiday displays around the Houston area!
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Houston

Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston

Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go

The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
HOUSTON, TX

