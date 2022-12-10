Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 Things to do in Galveston This Weekend of December 16, 2022 include Santa Hustle Series, Holiday Tours of the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, and more!
Here are our top things to do in Galveston this weekend of December 16, 2022: Santa Hustle Series, Holiday Tours of the 1892 Bishop’s Palace, Toy Drive with the UTMB Resitern, Snow Day at Texas Tail Distillery, and lots more!. The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of...
tourcounsel.com
Houston Premium Outlets | Shopping in Cypress, Texas
There are sales all year round at this outlet in Houston, so no matter what date you go there will always be good prices. You can go shopping at famous stores like Brooks Brothers, Victoria's Secret, Marc Jacobs or Under Armor sports store. They also have a fast food area in case you get hungry. Very close you can go to the low-cost department store Marshalls or the HEB supermarket.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of December 16, 2022 include Stearman Santa, Las Calles Nite Market, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of December 16 include the Stearman Santa, Las Calles Nite Market, Very Merry Pops, Frost Town Brewing Winter Party, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if...
iheart.com
White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!
Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
thepaladinonline.com
Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands
This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
The Top 5 Neighborhoods For Families In Houston
Houston, Texas, is a quickly growing city perfect for young professionals and families. Here are the best neighborhoods for families in this southern city.
Memorial Assistance Ministries helping Texans get back on their feet
HOUSTON — A local organization is expanding to help reach more people in need. Memorial Assistance Ministries, otherwise known as MAM, has opened up a new office and resale shop in the Heights. The organization helps people who need help in the community get back on their feet, like...
'Been like this since the 90s' | Neighbors want vacant NE Houston shopping center to be redeveloped
HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been a long time since the last blue light special was held at what was Houston's fourth-ever Kmart store at Homestead and Parker roads. "It looks bad,” neighbor Karen Mack said. "I have out-of-state family. When they come here, it’s like 'huh?'”
fox26houston.com
Big changes on the way for Houston
Big changes are on the way and we expect several cold fronts to keep the forecast interesting here for the rest of 2022. Today's main concern is severe weather which could begin by early afternoon and last off and on through overnight tonight. The highest risk will be north of Houston, then northeast by this evening. After the front passes Wednesday morning, we'll enter a chillier pattern lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.
thscougarclaw.com
Lighting up the holidays: Where to find memorable holiday sights
Admiring holiday lights is a favorite tradition for many; from the comfy pajamas, to the warm hot chocolate, going to look at beautiful holiday displays is appealing to all ages. Whether by car or on foot, families and friends come together for nights of lights and cheer. Listed below are some amazing areas to look at holiday displays around the Houston area!
Did You See? Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
All aboard the Christmas Train at Victory Camp in Alvin
The Christmas Train is rolling, the lights are bright and the smiles are contagious
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
How landlords are converting Houston, Harris County into a rental region
Single-family residences across Houston are being diced up in favor of multi-unit rental properties.
Game-changing new park with restaurant, kids spaces, tunnels and more breaks grounds in west Houston
Houston's push for more public green space has now grown to the west side. Camden Park, a new, 3.4-acre park in the Westchase District, has broken ground on Wilcrest Drive just north of Richmond Avenue, per an announcement. Aimed at producing public green gathering spaces in one of Houston’s most park-deficient areas, the WiFi-enabled Camden Park will offer a 30,000 square-foot activity lawn with multi-purpose pavilion for free concerts and cultural performances, per press materials. More features include an onsite restaurant open daily with indoor and outdoor seating, a children’s playground with rolling hills, play structures, water features, and a...
Severe thunderstorms to drench Houston rush hour traffic
Tuesday evening will be a wet and raucous affair, according to projections.
spacecityweather.com
Temperatures are going to plummet before Christmas. The question is how low they will go
The month of December has started off ridiculously warm. Through Monday the region has recorded an average temperature of 69 degrees, which is 12 degrees above normal. However, after one more day the greater Houston region will see a shift toward more winter-like weather. It is not going to get spectacularly cold, rather temperatures will just slip back toward our typical December pattern of highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. The real question is what comes after that. Looking at the big picture, we can see that the coldest air mass on the planet, at present, lies over the Siberia region of Russia, where surface temperatures in some locations are in the -55 to -75 degree Fahrenheit range.
houstononthecheap.com
12 Fun things to do in Houston this week of December 12, 2022 include Future Retro Market, Texas Winter Lights, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this week of December 12 include Future Retro Market, Texas Winter Lights, Green Mountain Energy Ice at Discovery Green, Party on the Pitch at Avenida, and more!. Houston is among the top 5 metroplexes in the US! What...
cw39.com
Severe storms, including tornadoes, possible in Southeast Texas | Who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful storm system is bringing widespread impactful weather across much of the U.S. Locally, Greater Houston sees a risk of thunderstorms that could produce hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Most of Houston, and areas south and west, are in a marginal (level...
Comments / 4