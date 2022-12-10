ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Punchestown’s Grade One card called off on Sunday

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
Punchestown’s feature John Durkan Memorial Chase meeting on Sunday has been cancelled.

Officials had called an inspection for midday on Saturday to assess conditions ahead of the big fixture, which was set to see the return to action of Willie Mullins’ exciting Galopin Des Champs.

However, by 10.30am clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan was in a position to be able to make an early call, with the course covered in snow and a deep frost forecast overnight.

There is, though, every hope the meeting can be rescheduled but given the next few days are due to be similar weather-wise, it will not be in the “coming days”.

Sheridan said: “Following overnight snow and a forecast for additional snow and severe frost tonight, unfortunately we have had to cancel tomorrow’s meeting.

“As there is no improvement forecast through the next week with temperatures remaining below freezing the meeting will not be rescheduled in the coming days. A date for the rescheduled meeting will be announced on Monday.”

