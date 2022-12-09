Read full article on original website
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
Nurse’s license revoked for patient abuse, unprofessional conduct
LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. In one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a patient’s mouth and nose bloody after physically...
KSNB Local4
LaVista man convicted in Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A LaVista man will be sentenced in February for assault in connection with a road rage incident last July near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Court records show a judge convicted Nathan Bowen, 21, on two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one charge of misdemeanor willful reckless driving. A related felony weapons charge was dropped in a plea bargain.
klkntv.com
13-year-old in car with alcohol and drugs tried to outrun Nebraska officers, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers arrested three teens on Monday after finding a vehicle full of alcohol and drugs. This began near West Fourth Street and North Broadwell Avenue around noon. An officer says they saw a vehicle lose control and spin out...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police find drugs following teen traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police took three teens into custody and referred another after a traffic stop Monday. The incident happened round noon when GIPD observed a vehicle lose control and spin out near 4th and Broadwell where a short vehicle pursuit then ensured. Eventually the car...
News Channel Nebraska
McCook inmate sentenced out of Buffalo County dies
MCCOOK, Neb. -- An inmate at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook died on Saturday. Officials said 47-year-old Robert Weindorff passed away at a McCook hospital. According to authorities, Weindorff began his sentence at WEC on Feb. 2, 2022. He had been charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Buffalo County. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days.
3 News Now
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is required by law to keep the nitrate level...
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
gifamilyradio.com
Three separate drug related traffic stops over the weekend in Grand Island
(Grand Island, NE) - Grand Island Police Officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at 10th St W & Cleburn St on Friday, December 9th at 11:10 pm. Drug paraphernalia was located in plain view in the vehicle. Michelle Meyer was identified and searched to have methamphetamine in her pants. Marijuana would be located in her purse. Joshua Diamond was located in Michelle's residence of 622 10th St W. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia would be found associated with Diamond. Michelle Meyer was cited for Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Marijuana. Joshua Diamond was cited for Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
Kearney Hub
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
KSNB Local4
GIPS intending to vacate seat of recently elected school board member
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a month after being elected to the Ward C seat of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin may be having her seat vacated by the district. During Monday night’s school board meeting, a GIPS representative hand-delivered an official notice to Mauldin stating...
Kearney Hub
Ban discussion: Kearney School Board denies 2 book ban requests
KEARNEY — Two books that citizens had asked to be banned will remain on the shelves at Kearney High School. In both cases, the citizens who requested that the books be banned had not read the books, according to discussion at Tuesday’s Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Utilities work to restore power
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Utilities crews are working to restore power after outages reported Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., Hastings Utilities said they were responding to an electrical power outage affecting the village of Juniata. That has since been restored along with power to the Hastings Middle School. A...
