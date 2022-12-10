By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...

