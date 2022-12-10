Read full article on original website
9/11 Survivor, Boxford Soccer Star Jen Daly Dies At 48 Of Pancreatic Cancer
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, a Boxford, MA native who has been living in Fair Haven, NJ, died at home …
GoLocalProv
WEEI Makes More Cuts—Veteran Mutnansky Is Out
More cuts at WEEI sports radio. Earlier this week, the station announced former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI. Now, it is veteran Mike Mutnansky. He Tweeted on Tuesday night:. Some news - next week will be my...
Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!
Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
iheart.com
Quincy Golf Club Asks For 100-Year Lease Extension To Add Parking, Hotel
QUINCY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A request from the Granite Links Golf Club to the City of Quincy has been met with some saying prior commitments made weren't seen all the way through. The golf club is looking to expand its amenities on its 150-acre property including parking. GLGC...
iheart.com
The Dedham, MA "Grinch" resigns after vile attack on Christians.
On Tuesday's show Jim talks about a victory in the fight against Christmas and is joined by National Correspondent Rory O'Neil to discuss a possible interest rate increase. Jim also talks about the latest Twitter files in this Show Wrap Podcast.
WCVB
Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience
BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...
wgbh.org
How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back
The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
WBUR
New documentary takes an honest look at a local jazz great
In 1982, Tony Bennett and Count Basie teamed up for a PBS special recorded in Boston. But before the two jazz legends took the stage, the cameras followed Bennett into the lounge of the Copley Plaza Hotel so he could sing with the piano player. That pianist was Dave McKenna,...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Slippery conditions catch drivers by surprise after first snowfall in Massachusetts
Boston – The first snow of the season in the Boston area didn’t bring much accumulation but did create icy conditions that caught some drivers by surprise. MassDOT has more than 950 pieces of equipment deployed across the state. Slippery roads are a concern heading into Monday morning’s...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
WCVB
Where to find authentic Italian cuisine, spicy Sichuan dishes and diner classics
Chronicle heads to Medford for Bob's Italian Foods, Burlington for Sichuan Gourmet, and Boston for true diner classics. Bob's Italian Foods in Medford is an Italian specialty shop is known for its 6-foot subs, but there are tons and we mean tons, of other classic Italian foods to make you hungry here.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
