ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

WEEI Makes More Cuts—Veteran Mutnansky Is Out

More cuts at WEEI sports radio. Earlier this week, the station announced former Boston Red Sox infielder — and Providence College graduate — Lou Merloni is out at WEEI. Now, it is veteran Mike Mutnansky. He Tweeted on Tuesday night:. Some news - next week will be my...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Resident, Sean McShane on Jeopardy Tonight!

Update: Southie resident Sean McShane won Monday night’s Jeopardy! You can watch him again on Tuesday night at 7:30pm. P.S. There was also a South Boston question in this episode! Do you know the answer?. Original post:. South Boston resident Sean McShane will be on Monday’s episode of Jeopardy!...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Jennifer Hudson scoring accolades, sharing special moments with talk show audience

BOSTON — Three months after launching her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson is scoring accolades. “It’s a dream. It's an honor,” Hudson said. Nominated for a People’s Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category, the Emmy-, Grammy-, Oscar-, and Tony-winner said hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has been her most fun yet.
BOSTON, MA
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

How Logan Airport almost destroyed East Boston — and how East Boston is still fighting back

The Price of Flight, Part I on Morning Edition | Dec. 13, 2022. As a child growing up in East Boston, Fran Riley delighted in chasing after frogs, collecting fireflies in a jar and relaxing in the shade of towering oak and elm trees. Riley, now 79, still remembers the gaiety of family picnics, when the sound of accordions and violins would float through her neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester

Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
NEWTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
NEWTON, MA
WBUR

New documentary takes an honest look at a local jazz great

In 1982, Tony Bennett and Count Basie teamed up for a PBS special recorded in Boston. But before the two jazz legends took the stage, the cameras followed Bennett into the lounge of the Copley Plaza Hotel so he could sing with the piano player. That pianist was Dave McKenna,...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?

Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
RANDOLPH, MA
vanyaland.com

RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died

The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience

I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
NATICK, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy