Alliance, OH

Marlington boys basketball defeats West Branch; edge comes at the foul line

By Bob Evans
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IMWou_0je2lX2900

LEXINGTON TWP. It doesn’t matter the level of basketball. Games can be won or lost at the foul line.

The Marlington Dukes and the West Branch Warriors matched each other field goal for field goal Friday night. But the Dukes converted on 22-of-24 free throw attempts to post a 64-49 win over the Warriors in an Eastern Buckeye Conference battle.

On the flip side, the Warriors only converted 10 of their 22 attempts from the line.

Marlington (2-1, 1-1 EBC) sophomore Dylan Heatherington had quite a game for the Dukes. He was a perfect 10-for-10 from the line. He canned a pair of 3-pointers. Plus, he pulled down a team-high 17 rebounds.

Heatherington went into the game prepared.

“I shoot at least 20 [free throws] at every practice,” Heatherington said. “We came in prepared and had a great effort. For me, my goal is to be strong in the post and rebound the ball. They [West Branch] are a physical team that shoots well so you have to be prepared”.

Senior guard Casey Miller got the Dukes going by hitting a 3-pointer to open the game. And in the end, it was Miller who took over the game in the final minutes to help secure the win.

In the fourth quarter, West Branch (1-1, 0-1) had cut the Marlington lead to five points midway through the period at 53-48. Then it was Miller time. He started with a pair of free throws. Then hit back-to-back jump shots to extend the Dukes' lead to 59-48 with a minute and a half to play.

“The coaches told me to go make a play. I think everyone made a contribution tonight,” Miller said. “Everyone stepped up, especially the sophomores.”

Miller went 6-of-9 from the floor and finished with 15 points.

“They were up on me,” Miller said. “They didn’t want me to shoot 3s. But that made it easier to drive into the lane that way.”

The game was tied at 11-all after the first quarter. But the Dukes began pulling away in the second and took a 32-26 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

In the second half, Marlington had leads of 10 points three different times, but the Warriors kept battling to keep it close. The Dukes outscored the Warriors 16-14 in the third and led 48-40 going to the fourth.

Junior guard Jaden Proctor had a strong game for the Dukes with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Beau Himmelheber finished with 14 points.

“This was a great game with a great atmosphere,” said Marlington coach Nick Evanich. “They played physical and we played physical as well. We needed all those free throws because they killed us on the offensive boards, but we had 32 defensive rebounds, so we were playing good defense and forcing them to take contested shots.”

Evanich thought the two teams were very similar.

“They are going to be a very good team this year,” Evanich said. “They are a lot like us. We both lost a lot of kids from last year’s team and have a lot of new kids out there. Both teams are going to continue to grow and improve.”

The Warriors were led by freshman Jeremiah Thomas with 13 points.

West Branch coach Michael Brown also thought it was a physical game.

“You have to give it to Marlington," he said. "They knocked down a lot of free throws in a very heated environment. They were poised and made some pretty good plays.

“I am pleased with how we have looked thus far,” he said. “I felt like we worked ourselves back into the game at different spots. This was a game with experience that we can learn from.

“The guys have been working hard in the weight room and it is showing up on the floor. It was decided at the line and we are typically a better free throw shooting than that.”

The Alliance Review

The Alliance Review

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Alliance, OH from The Alliance Review.

