Newark, OH

Newark's cops and kids Christmas event reaches record number of kids

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Montana Bradshaw grinned as she imagined her brother's reaction to the wearable T-Rex head she bought him for Christmas.

"He's going to be so happy," she said, as she demonstrated how the head roars when its mouth is opened.

Bradshaw, 7, was one of a record number of Newark City Schools students who participated in Newark Division of Police's annual cops and kids event for the holidays at the North 21st Street Walmart on Wednesday.

Newark Deputy Chief John Brnjic said the event had been in the works for the past three months as they coordinated with Newark City Schools and fundraised, together raising $24,000 for the event. Park National Bank, The Newark Moose Lodge and Newark Walmart each contributed $5,000 toward the program.

Through the program, students are paired with a Newark police officer or a Career & Technlology Education Centers of Licking County criminal justice student and together, they find the items on their lists. Personnel from the Licking County Prosecutor's Office and Newark police help the students wrap and label their gifts. Children are also provided coats from Starfish Assignment of Licking County. In between sessions of student groups, parents of those students are able to shop for their children with money provided through the program.

"It's incredible to outfit this many kids, to give them the opportunity to share Christmas with their families. One little girl here, she didn't need a coat and she goes, 'Can I get one for my little brother?'" Brnjic said. "Those things, when they're out here shopping - 'I know my brother wants this, or I know my brother wants that' - that's the fun stuff. Or the fishing pole for dad, you can't put a price on that. For us to be a part of that..."

Bradshaw's officer helper, Troy Roberts, a junior at C-TEC, said he decided to participate in the program in an effort to help people out and be able to brighten kids' days.

"A lot of people are struggling for Christmas this year with gas prices," Roberts said. Talking to people, meeting new people and helping the kids shop for Christmas, he added, were his favorite parts.

Thirty C-TEC students were on hand to help with Cops and Kids on Wednesday, alongside about 40 of Newark's police officers, who shifted between training sessions, while other officers worked the city's streets.

Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

