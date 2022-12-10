ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Flu cases increase in Northeast Ohio, as COVID-19 remains a threat

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
As the early flu season continues to strike more people, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the rise and health experts are asking people to get vaccinated and consider wearing masks in public places as a precaution against both diseases.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said in a news conference Monday there is still time to get a flu vaccine before the season is in full swing.

Flu season came early:Flu season arrives early in Northeast Ohio; as COVID lingers, experts urge vaccination

"Getting vaccinated is especially important for those at higher risk of severe flu illness, including those who are younger than 5 years old, those who are older than 65, pregnant people and people who have certain underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe and serious flu consequences."

She said COVID-19 cases are also increasing nationwide.

“In the past week we have started to see the unfortunate and expected rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationally after the Thanksgiving holiday," she added. "This rise in cases and hospitalizations is especially worrisome as we move into the winter months, when more people are assembling indoors with less ventilation, and as we approach the holiday season where many are gathering with loved ones across multiple generations."

Flu increasing in Medina, Stark, Summit and Portage counties

Coming about a month earlier than normal, the seasonal increase in flu has sharply increased since the beginning of October in Medina, Stark, Summit and Portage counties.

In Summit County, with a population of around 550,000, the number of people hospitalized with flu nearly tripled in three weeks. The county health department's latest influenza surveillance report shows 91 people were hospitalized with the flu the week ending Dec. 3, up from 64 the week before and 34 the week before that.

Stark County, with a population of 370,000, had 70 flu hospitalizations as of early December, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That's up from around 30 between Nov. 20 and 26, when the Canton City Board of Health’s influenza tracker reported the number of flu cases in the city tripled in one week from 63 to 185.

Medina County, 124,000 residents, reported only three hospitalizations in it's latest flu surveillance report. The Ohio Department of Heath reports there were 11 hospitalizations in Portage County, population 101,000, as of early December.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue in Northeast Ohio

In addition to flu, Summit County's latest COVID-19 surveillance report shows Summit also leads the four-county area in the number of coronavirus hospitalizations, with around 70 new hospitalizations out of 660 new cases during the week ending Dec. 10.

According to ODH, there were 309 COVID-19 hospitalizations between Dec. 1-9 in Summit County. Summa Health said its Akron and Barberton hospitals accounted for about 81 total COVID-19 inpatients the week ending Dec. 3.

In Stark County, preliminary figures from ODH show 290 cases between Dec. 1-9, with six new hospitalizations.

For Medina County, there were about 200 new cases, with one hospitalization. In Portage County, there were 146 new cases, with 11 hospitalizations, according to ODH preliminary figures.

RSV surge in October:Here's what you need to know about a surge in RSV in Greater Akron and nationwide

Area hospitals and health departments report RSV infections remain low or are tapering off. Summa Health reports only seven hospitalizations in its Summit County facilities.

“We have seen signs that RSV may have peaked in some areas like the South and Southeast, and may be leveling off in the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwest," Walensky said Monday. "While this is encouraging, respiratory viruses continue to spread at high levels nationwide, and even in areas where RSV may be decreasing, our hospital systems continue to be stretched with high numbers of patients with other respiratory illness."

Dr. Walensky urges getting vaccinated, wearing masks to prevent spread

Walensky recommended three steps to take to avoid illness or spreading disease this winter, starting with getting up-to-date vaccines for COVID-19 and flu.

“They are safe, they're effective, and they can lower the risk of infection in general and especially lower the risk of severe illness and death,” she said. “Both the updated COVID-19 vaccines and this year's flu vaccines were formulated to protect against the viruses that are currently circulating right now.”

For those in counties with high community levels of COVID-19, the CDC recommends masking for anyone who uses public transportation, or for anyone who may be immunocompromised or increased risk of severe disease.

Finally, she said those who do get sick should see a medical provider as soon as possible.

“There are prescription antivirals to treat both flu and COVID-19, and these treatments are especially important for people who are at higher risk of complications and respiratory disease,” she said. “Talk to your health care provider as soon as you have symptoms so that these treatments can be started within the first few days of illness when they are most effective.”

Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarottaEric.

Related
cleveland19.com

Triple threat pushing Ohio hospitals to levels seen in bad pandemic times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The number of hospital beds currently open in the state is being pushed by the triple threat of COVID-19, the flu and RSV. According to the most recent data from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), as of Dec. 8 the state had only 16.6% of all of the hospital beds open (represented by the gray bar below).
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Avon Hospital treating higher numbers of flu patients

AVON, Ohio -- As winter starts to take hold, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital is treating more cases of viral infection -- and has some advice for the public on staying healthy this holiday season. Chris Fridrich, M.D., is the medical director for the hospital’s emergency department. He spoke, first, about...
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal Summit County crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday in Springfield Township. The two-vehicle crash occurred on Krumroy Road and Sypher Road around 2 pm. According to the OSHP, a 2018 Peterbilt Box Truck was traveling westbound...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain and windy conditions arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive area of low pressure continues to spin away in the central United States. The storm will remain west of Ohio through tomorrow then it tracks north into Canada this weekend. High clouds in the forecast today. Afternoon temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Recall Alert: Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio — An Ohio dairy company has issued a voluntary recall of its quart sized eggnog product due to undeclared allergens. Hartzler Family Dairy, of Wooster, Ohio, announced the recall of the product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates. According to the company, there was a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.
WOOSTER, OH
whbc.com

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Five people were shot in Akron over a 15-hour period from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. The last police call on Monday was the worst though, with a 19-year-old man dropped off at Summa Health – Barberton. He was dead...
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

New Study from University Hospitals Shows Time-Saving Advantage of ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 12, 2022-- A new study conducted by University Hospitals Health System (UH) comparing the time it takes to set up and take down a traditional wired arthroscopic camera system in an operating room versus the new ArthroFree™ Wireless Camera System finds that the wireless system is 45% faster to assemble and 23% faster to disassemble compared with a traditional wired system. The study, by James S. Williams M.D., Jeff Ustin M.D., James Voos M.D., Jacob Calcei M.D., Kendra Gardiner, MBA, and Patrick Polito, M.S., is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Experience & Innovation, available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221212005160/en/ The study was conducted at University Hospitals under simulated conditions by OR nurses and scrub technicians with varying degrees of experience with arthroscopic equipment.(Photo: Business Wire)
CLEVELAND, OH
jacksontwp.com

North Park Concessions Project

Sealed bids for the North Park Concessions Project will be received at the Office of the Board of Trustees of Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, 5735 Wales Avenue NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 or may be submitted online through the Township’s electronic bidding service at www.BidExpress.com until 4:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Bids will be publicly opened and read on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:00 p.m., unless extended by written notice of the change shall be given to all persons who have received or requested the specification no later than 72 hours prior to the date fixed for such opening.
JACKSON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

