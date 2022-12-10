ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Hospice of Guernsey Memorial Trees located across the area

By Special to the Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCn9x_0je2lQr400

Each year, Hospice of Guernsey provides loved ones with an opportunity to remember those they’ve lost by displaying memorial ornaments on trees across the area or they can be gifted to family and friends. This year’s ornament is a metal disk with verse, snowflake charm, and a memorial tag. A donation of $6 per ornament is requested.

The ornaments will decorate the Memorial Trees in each county Hospice of Guernsey serves. In Guernsey County, the trees are located at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant and People’s Bank on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The Noble County tress can be found at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Caldwell, and WesBanco. On The Rocks Restaurant (formerly Annie K’s) in Barnesville will host the trees for Belmont County. Memorial Trees will be at each of the locations through the New Year’s holiday.

The ornaments can be purchased or picked up from any of the locations. After New Year, all remaining ornaments will be returned to the Hospice of Guernsey office, and will be available for pick up there. All funds raised remain local and will go to patient care and bereavement services provided by Hospice of Guernsey.

For more information, call 740-432-7440. For more information on Hospice of Guernsey, visit www.hospiceofguernsey.com or call 800-283-0316 or 740-432-7440.

Submitted by with Hospice of Guernsey

Comments / 0

Related
Harrison News-Herald

Look at the past: Train on the Cadiz Branch circa 1869

In 1851 Daniel Kilgore of Cadiz became the first president of the Steubenville and Indiana Railroad. The citizens of the townships served subscribed chiefly to the stock that paid for the eight-mile branch from Cadiz-to-Cadiz Junction. This locally financed Cadiz Branch met the main line of the PCC and St. Louis Division of the Pennsylvania Railroad at Cadiz Junction. On June 12, 1854, the first train operated, running from Steubenville to Cadiz. February 14, 1861, President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural train stopped in Cadiz Junction on his way to Washington, DC, for his inauguration. James Cady served breakfast to Mr. Lincoln and his family while hundreds of the area’s citizens gathered to pay their respects to “The Man who was to Preserve the Union.” When Lincoln went to board the train to go on to Steubenville, the crowd yelled, “Speech!” “Speech!” their voices echoing through the valley. Mr. Lincoln told them he was too full for utterance and stood waving at the crowd, bidding them adieu as the train moved on. (The train moved on from Steubenville to Pittsburgh – it could not go through Wheeling, VA, because Virginia was part of the South. West Virginia broke away from the South and became a state on June 20, 1863.) Picture from the Harrison County Historical Society. Info from the Harrison Co OH Sesquicentennial Celebration 1813-1963 and the files of the HCHS.
CADIZ, OH
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Million dollar paving project starting in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is some great news for drivers in one local village. A long-awaited and much needed paving project has been finalized for Bellaire, and village officials couldn’t be happier. A $400,000 grant along with an interest-free loan of the same amount will help fund...
BELLAIRE, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Fleming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
VIENNA, WV
WTOV 9

No Injuries in Steubenville House Fire

Steubenville, Oh. — An investigation is underway into a house fire that broke out late Sunday morning on South Street in Steubenville. No one was injured. The state fire investigator is taking a look at the incident and is set to release more info at some point Monday. Stay with News9 as we find out more details.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF

Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Knox Pages

This Knox County village had a revolving door of names

WATERFORD -- I’m always looking for places where I can find old photos for this column, and one such place I recently discovered was a Facebook group that specializes in old and forgotten Ohio photos. I was amused to find that more than once links to my columns have...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Officials investigating fatal crash in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following an early morning accident along Interstate 70 in Belmont County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post, it happened around 5:22 a.m. when the driver of a coal truck -- 61-year-old Stephan Paboucek Sr., of Jacobsburg -- struck a guard rail and then skipped over it into a ditch near the Fairview exit.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy