Hospice of Guernsey Memorial Trees located across the area

Each year, Hospice of Guernsey provides loved ones with an opportunity to remember those they’ve lost by displaying memorial ornaments on trees across the area or they can be gifted to family and friends. This year’s ornament is a metal disk with verse, snowflake charm, and a memorial tag. A donation of $6 per ornament is requested.

The ornaments will decorate the Memorial Trees in each county Hospice of Guernsey serves. In Guernsey County, the trees are located at Mr. Lee’s Restaurant and People’s Bank on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The Noble County tress can be found at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Caldwell, and WesBanco. On The Rocks Restaurant (formerly Annie K’s) in Barnesville will host the trees for Belmont County. Memorial Trees will be at each of the locations through the New Year’s holiday.

The ornaments can be purchased or picked up from any of the locations. After New Year, all remaining ornaments will be returned to the Hospice of Guernsey office, and will be available for pick up there. All funds raised remain local and will go to patient care and bereavement services provided by Hospice of Guernsey.

For more information, call 740-432-7440. For more information on Hospice of Guernsey, visit www.hospiceofguernsey.com or call 800-283-0316 or 740-432-7440.

Submitted by with Hospice of Guernsey