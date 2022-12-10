Clash of trends: Browns put improving run defense against Bengals' surging rushing offense

BEREA − It's a small sample size, admittedly. However, the Browns can look at what they've done the last two games against the run and certainly see progress being made.

Coming out of the Week 11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns were allowing 135.1 rushing yards a game. They had just given up 366 combined yards on the ground to Miami and Buffalo in a pair of losses, losses which once again had fingers being pointed around the defense.

The next two games, though, have seen a marked improvement The Browns limited Tampa Bay Buccaneers' anemic rushing attack to just 96 net yards in an overtime win, then kept the Houston Texans − who boasted the league's ninth-ranked rusher in Dameon Pierce − to just 82 yards.

So, is it a sign of progress for a defense which, even after two solid weeks, is 22nd in the league against the run? If so, what's led to the turnaround.

"I don't know what the magic secret is, right?," defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said Friday. "Because if you had the answer, then the question is, well why didn't you guys do that the first part of the season? We all get that. It's just everybody in the building just looking themselves in the mirror. … So it was just a collective, like, enough is enough and guys started doing their job."

The last two games are the first time the Browns have held an opponent to less than 100 yards rushing since Week 8, when they limited the Cincinnati Bengals to just 39 yards in a 32-13 win. Now, as they look to stack a third consecutive strong performance against the run, they will see the Bengals again on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Even without Joe Mixon, Bengals offense hot with Samaje Perine

The Bengals team the Browns will see Sunday, however, isn't the same one they saw on Halloween. One thing Cincinnati has done well over its current four-game win streak is run the football, even with Joe Mixon having been sidelined with a concussion over the last two weeks.

Over the first eight games of the season, the Bengals averaged 81 rushing yards a game, with just two games of more than 100 yards. The past four games, though, they averaged 140.8 yards a game, with three games of more than 100 yards.

"I think if they decided to commit to it, then they'd be a good running team," Kiffin said. "They have the pieces, but again, they want to be more in the gun, more the one-back run, crunch and draw, things of that nature. But through the years they've gotten under center, 12 personnel, run wide zone, things like that. And they're good at it, but they want to throw the ball because of the playmakers they have and the quarterback (Joe Burrow) and the receivers. So they really haven't committed to it. So we're going to defend it how we have to. But I would probably see them running the ball 20, 25 times and chucking it around 40 to 45 times like they do."

Mixon is expected to be back for the Bengals this week after his two-game absence. He had just 27 yards on eight carries in the first meeting between the two in-state rivals.

The revelation for the Bengals, though, has been sixth-year pro Samaje Perine. He's coming off a 106-yard rushing performance in Cincinnati's win last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, only the second 100-yard rushing day by a Bengals player this season.

“I definitely think we are going to see both of those backs," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "Perine, he is a load. He gets downhill, very physical, breaking tackles and stiff arming people. I think we will see a combination of both backs for sure.”

The Browns know the Bengals' bread-and-butter is always going to be to rely on Burrow's talented right arm. Cincinnati's fifth-ranked offense starts with its fourth-ranked passing game.

However, there's zero doubt the Bengals have found success of late because they've done a better job of running the ball. That's at least taken some of the pressure off of Burrow to make all of the plays.

The Browns believe what they've seen out of Cincinnati over the last few games is something they'll see again on Sunday. The onus is on them to once again make the Bengals one-dimensional on offense as they did in the first meeting this season.

"I feel like everyone's gonna try to test us in the run game to start the game off and I think once you show early on that that's not gonna work, then they'll become more like themselves," safety John Johnson III said. "But I think every team we play is gonna try to test us just because of what we put on tape. But they're a team, they wanna throw the ball. We just talked about the quarterback, he's their guy so they want the ball in his hands more than anybody else."

