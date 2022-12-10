Two Coshocton men arrested in string of thefts

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported having two suspects in custody from a lengthy investigation into several thefts, motor vehicle thefts and breaking and entering incidents dating back to July.

Kenneth R. Humphrey II, 33, and Shane D. Phillips, 35, of Coshocton, were formally charged on Thursday with one count each of tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies. More charges are anticipated as the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office continues to review the case.

The sheriff's office said on Dec. 6, Humphrey and Phillips were observed by detectives on surveillance breaking into a structure. During an attempted apprehension, the two men fled on a four-wheeler to a nearby field. They then ditched the four-wheeler and fled on foot.

Deputies provided containment of the area and the K-9 unit tracked the men into a dense wooded area. They were eventually located and taken into custody. The four-wheeler was confirmed as stolen. Also assisting on scene were Prince's Wrecker Service and Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services.

In a separate incident at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, a man was taken into custody following execution of a search warrant in the 2200 block of South Ninth Street. Several items were confiscated in relation to thefts in the area. The sheriff's didn't say if this was in relation to the Humphrey and Phillips case.

Louis W. Cappello, 41, of Coshocton, was formally charged on Thursday with tampering with evidence a third-degree felony. More charges are expected upon further review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor's Office. Prince's Wrecker Service assisted on scene.

In another matter, the sheriff's office reported a woman was taken into custody shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday following the execution of a search warrant in the 1200 block of East Main St. Drugs, cash and drug-related items were confiscated at the scene.

On Thursday, Jessica M. Cappello, 42, of Coshocton was formally charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. More charges are anticipated per further review of the case by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office didn't say if this was related to the Louis Cappello case as the last name is the same.

Information submitted by the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office.