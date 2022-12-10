ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

GOP should emulate Delco Democrats' mail-in voter ground game

By By Athan Koutsiouroumbas
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 4 days ago
This fall, as the midterm elections approached, Delaware County defied both convention and statistical trends, as local Democratic organizers built a completely legal ballot-harvesting juggernaut.

Its organizers enrolled Democratic voters for mail-in balloting when none of Pennsylvania's other 66 counties were able to do so.

In a typical county, two-thirds of Democratic mail-in ballot applications occur in the spring, and one-third happen in the fall. The fewest applications happen during the summer.

The reason most Democratic voters apply for a mail-in ballot in the spring is because by statute, county boards of elections are required to mail the prior year’s applicants new applications to re-enroll. Smartly, Democratic campaigns leverage those taxpayer-funded, official mailings to do the heavy lifting while their campaigns “chase” those mailers with texts, robocalls, and digital ads encouraging Democratic voters to re-enroll.

Delaware County was the only one in the state to buck the two-third/one-third trend. It got most of its Democratic mail-in ballot applications during the summer.

One might have assumed that the Dobbs abortion decision, released in late June 2022, would have led to a summer surge in Democratic mail-in ballot applications. Yet across Pennsylvania, the presumed Dobbs summer surge never came.

Delaware County’s Democratic candidates relentlessly knocked on doors throughout the summer, carrying mail-in ballot applications for voters. The candidates’ volunteers and paid canvassers did the same, knowing that 85% of those who apply will cast a ballot. Those votes were in the bank before Labor Day.

Sixty-one percent of summer Democratic mail-in ballot applicants were women. The application surge was spread across the county, with competitive races seeing a larger proportional share. Fewer than 10% of those summer Democratic applicants failed to return ballots, significantly better than the statewide average.

Delaware County Democrats defied political gravity through hard work. Republicans need to do the same or be destined to failure in future elections.

Yet while Democratic organizers were somewhat successful at this legal form of ballot harvesting, they significantly underperformed what historical patterns indicate could have been achieved. Republicans can beat them at their game.

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates had a bad midterm largely because Republicans did not vote. Pennsylvania remains a purple state.

The failure of Pennsylvania Republicans to implement a mail-in ballot strategy is a problem that can be solved. Florida Republicans excel at it, and they have used it to make blue places red.

In a few weeks, more than 300,000 Republicans will receive a mail-in ballot re-enrollment application from their county’s board of elections. That represents over a quarter-million GOP voters who understand the process.

These are the low-hanging fruit. The GOP needs a program to chase those applications via digital ads, texts, and robocalls, just like the Democrats do.

Then, targeting must expand to re-enrolling 2020 Republican mail-in ballot applicants. After that, the GOP needs an education campaign to explain to Republican voters that there is a greater chance of getting struck by lightning than having a mail-in ballot go uncounted.

Over 80% of Pennsylvania’s counties are GOP-controlled and should have no interest in disenfranchising Republican voters — or any voters, for that matter. Likewise, in the 20% of counties run by Democratic officials, those in charge have no interest in bouncing Republican ballots because doing so would imperil Democratic ballots, which tend to be more flawed.

In sum: mail-in ballot education and solicitation must be the Pennsylvania Republican project for 2023 and 2024.

Before mail-in ballots existed, Pennsylvania Republicans dominated absentee ballots. Significant money, time, and effort was spent on this nascent form of voting by mail. The Republican Party of Pennsylvania would mail every likely Republican voter an absentee ballot application.

Pennsylvania Republicans know how to do this. By getting back to basics, Republicans will start winning again.

Athan Koutsiouroumbas lives in Milford Township and previously served as Congressman Mike Fitzpatrick's chief of staff. He is currently a managing director at Long Nyquist and Associates. This piece first appeared at RealClearPennsylvania.com.

The Intelligencer

