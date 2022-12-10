ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Annual Zane State College Ethnic Food Fair set for Jan. 13

By Special to the Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE − The annual Zane State College Ethnic Food Fair will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 13, in the Campus Center, 1555 Newark Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGk12_0je2l9BC00

The menu celebrates diversity and includes German, Indian, Italian and soul food prepared by the college's culinary students under the direction of Chef Marco Adornetto. In-kind beverages will be provided by G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers Inc.

The Energy Cooperative is sponsoring this year’s event and all proceeds benefit the Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship.

As an advocate of minority issues Joyce Farmer Smith founded and organized the Ethnic Food Fair at Zane State College in 1992 in conjunction with the commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Following her passing in 2005, the Zane State College Foundation established the Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship in honor of Smith's dedication to the advancement of minority students and her efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on academic achievement, estimated financial need and credit hours completed. The scholarship provides funds for students to purchase textbooks.

Tickets for the Food Fair are $15 and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased in advance at give.zanestate.edu/eff23. Cash payment at the door will also accepted, but register beforehand online.

Information submitted by Zane State College.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer

Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

Man inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passes away

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who was inducted into the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame passed away. William Lee Bonar, 93, of Marietta, OH passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1929 in Bellaire, OH to the late Harry and Bertha Eberhard Bonar.
MARIETTA, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Ice Rink Officially Open

CAMBRIDGE, OH – Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice! The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new winter adventure. The Cambridge Ice Rink is now open at 402 Wheeling Ave, and they’re ready to welcome skaters of all ages this Friday. You can even bring your own skates, as long as they aren’t figure skates.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

ZANESVILLE, oh – As you know, Christmas is approaching fast, which means it’s time for last minute holiday shopping. The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted the annual Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market on December 10th, from 9am until 3pm. With plenty of great food available, the Christmas Bazaar had over 100 venders filled with baked goods, decorations, crafts, homemade items, and plenty more. You could really feel the Christmas cheer in the air as people got their holiday shopping in.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night. The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy