Marion County, OH

Marion's 'A Christmas House' is all gussied up for the holiday season

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 4 days ago
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us and Marion County residents are getting into the holiday spirit by decorating their homes with colorful lights and characters of the season.

For the Styer family, Christmas time is certainly prime time. Since moving into their home at 928 Greenlea Drive nine years ago, Michael Styer has become Mr. Christmas in Marion, making his family home - which has become known as "A Christmas House" - a holiday destination attraction for people around the region.

"We kind of started off small, just doing a few things here and there, and it's just built quite a bit," said Styer, who is a teacher at Pleasant High School. "We add to it every year. There's always new things. It's fun for people to come and see what's new and what we've added. I remember when we first started, I think it took me maybe two days to put everything up. And now we're pushing five, six days to set it all up.

"The kids are a huge help and now even our neighborhood kids will come over and help set stuff up. The girls across the street said they wanted to help with the candy cane trees. It's cool to have kids in the community that want to come and do it and I usually pay them in candy canes."

While it's not the only house in the area that gets all decked out for the season, Styer has certainly "gone big" with his planning and execution since he and his family moved into the neighborhood off of Richland Road. He said he's a fan of the vintage "blow mold" decorations made of plastic with lights inside of them.

"It's become a hobby for me," Styer said. "I love looking on Facebook Marketplace - that's my main place to look for them. And through that I've met other collectors of Christmas decorations, usually the blow molds. People are figuring out there's a demand for that now so they're remaking them, but the quality isn't the same as the old blow molds. It's not as good. So I try to find the vintage ones, but just like everything else, they've gone crazy in price."

Styer owns more than 200 blow mold decorations, 102 of which are on display this year at "A Christmas House." The display includes video screens in each of the seven windows facing the street on the front side of Styer's home, each projecting a different video for people to enjoy.

Styer said as a child his parents would take his family to see light displays around the area and it was always something he looked forward to each Christmas. He's glad to be able to condition a tradition and provide the same enjoyment for families that he experienced.

"People enjoy it and that's why we do it," Styer said. "It's fun to see a line of cars coming down the street at night. We peek out the window and see people grabbing candy canes and enjoying the lights and the programs and the music. I'm just really glad that we can give something like this back to our community."

Each year, the Styer family collects items for the Heart of Ohio Homeless Shelter located in Marion. This year, the family is accepting donations of paper products, such as toilet paper and paper towels.

"We've collected paper products for them in the past. That's something that a lot of people don't think about in regards to homeless shelters," Styer said. "When you make donations to a homeless shelter, you usually think about shampoo, soap, and things like that, but there really is a need for toilet paper and paper towels. So we're going to continue to collect those things for the homeless shelter. And some people throw in money as well, so any money we collect will go to the homeless shelter."

The lights go on at "A Christmas House" at dusk each day and remain on until until 11 p.m. However, the lights in the upper windows are turned off at 9 p.m. on school nights. The display will stay up until New Year's Eve, Styer said. Follow A Christmas House on Facebook.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

