Massillon, OH

Massillon police seek funds for high-tech body cameras, stun guns

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
 4 days ago

MASSILLON – The Police Department is seeking funds to purchase a few dozen state-of-the-art body cameras that aim to boost transparency and officer efficiency.

Police Chief Jason Saintenoy has presented legislation to City Council for the purchase of 45 body cameras, as part of a bundle that includes stun guns, also know as non-lethal police defense weapons, and related in-vehicle equipment.

The cost of the equipment is about $132,000 over a five-year contract with weapons manufacturer Axon Enterprises.

New police chief:Massillon police chief: Adding staff, improving officer morale are goals

Higher rank:Six Massillon police officers promoted to lieutenant, captain ranks

Massillon police Capt. Michael Maier told council Monday night that the new body cameras will provide for better transparency among the public and improved efficiency among officers, as well as provide a higher quality of evidence necessary for criminal trials in Massillon Municipal Court.

Cameras are typically used to record interactions between police officers and suspects or arrestees during traffic stops or crime-related incidents.

Maier was tapped by the chief to shop around for officer body cams and related equipment.

The existing police body cams and related systems are becoming outdated and less usable, said Maier, adding that similar units sought by Massillon police are used by some neighboring departments, such as the Jackson Township and North Canton agencies.

Axon will replace all equipment after two and a half years of use and again at the end of the proposed five-year contract, city Councilman Mark Lombardi, R-Ward 1, said this week.

"We'll also be kept up to date as far as new products go and as things evolve technologically (with the new equipment)," said Lombardi, who chairs council's Police and Fire Committee.

Transparency for the public, safety and efficiency among Massillon police officers are key reasons to move ahead with purchasing the body cams and stun guns, according to Lombardi, who said he plans to bring the legislation up for a vote Dec. 19.

"This (new equipment) should help keep our officers and citizens more honest," he said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com. On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

