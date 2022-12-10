Recreational cannabis has arrived in Rhode Island. Rhode Islanders over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana (and other cannabis products) for recreational use. Medicinal cannabis has been legal in the ocean state since 2006, and medical marijuana card holders have been able to buy safe, legal weed from state run ‘compassion centers’ since 2009. But now, five of R.I.’s six original compassion centers have received their hybrid-retail license and offer both medicinal and recreational product menus. More retail cannabis locations will soon open across Rhode Island, up to the state maximum of 33.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO