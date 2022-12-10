Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
rinewstoday.com
Jack’s Angle: the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center – Jack Partridge
While local news about Pawtucket has focused on the prospect for a soccer stadium, quietly RIDOT and RIPTA have been moving forward on the new Pawtucket – Central Falls Transit Center. Now, what we got here is an interesting story. For almost a hundred years, trains stopped in Pawtucket...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Roger H. King, Jr.
Roger Hamilton King, Jr., 81, a well-known national art expert, Newport gallery owner, television station advertising executive, entrepreneur and longtime Newport civic leader, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Village House following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sandra FitzGerald King of Newport.
Valley Breeze
Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bella Luna Bar & Grill, owned and operated by Chris Lourenco, a full-time police officer, is now open at 1839 Smith St., at the former Duke Kitchen and Spirits site. Bella Luna is a family-operated bar and grill. Lourenco’s daughter Gianna is a big part of...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Wednesday, December 14
⚓ Newport’s new City Council will host its first Regular Council Meeting this evening, here’s what’s on their docket. 📺 When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm live virtual video conversation today. Read More/Watch.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 18
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D. 6 pm: ‘Over My...
ABC6.com
Several fire crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Barrington
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews from Barrington, Seekonk and East Providence battled a house fire in Barrington Tuesday afternoon. According to Barrington fire officials, the fire broke out at a home on Houghton Street around 12:15 p.m. Fire officials said fire was coming from the roof and the...
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Islanders invited to kick off the New Year with #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites Rhode Islanders to kick off 2023 and celebrate the New Year by joining a #FirstDayHike at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. Last year, nearly 85,000 people rang in the New Year, collectively hiking over 176,366 miles throughout the country on the hikes. This hike, the seventh such event DEM has hosted, is set for 11 AM to 1 PM.
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts reporting accidents with injuries due to slick roads
Officials in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are reporting multiple accidents sending people to the hospital due to slick roads. The Newton Fire Department and the Wellesley Police Department have reported multiple crashes on Route 9 including one pileup of over a dozen vehicles. In Rhode Island on Route 295 in...
momcollective.com
Where to Buy Marijuana in RI for Recreational Use
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Rhode Island. Rhode Islanders over the age of 21 can now legally buy marijuana (and other cannabis products) for recreational use. Medicinal cannabis has been legal in the ocean state since 2006, and medical marijuana card holders have been able to buy safe, legal weed from state run ‘compassion centers’ since 2009. But now, five of R.I.’s six original compassion centers have received their hybrid-retail license and offer both medicinal and recreational product menus. More retail cannabis locations will soon open across Rhode Island, up to the state maximum of 33.
$473K Wild Money jackpot hit
One lucky person has won Rhode Island's own in-state lottery game.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
whatsupnewp.com
RIHEBC awards $92,000 capital grant to Lucy’s Hearth for shelter HVAC repairs
On December 12th, the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC) presented a ceremonial $92,647 Capital Grant Program check to Middletown’s Lucy’s Hearth to cover the cost of replacing HVAC units and related equipment providing heat and air conditioning for the shelter’s 15 family apartments, web server room, and staff rooms.
nbcboston.com
Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?
Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening. But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 8:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:. Massachusetts. Plainfield: 4.5" Chesterfield: 2" Otis: 5.0" Leicester: 1.8" Ludlow:...
