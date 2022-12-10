ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Will Ohio soon be known as the Sugar Cookie State? Editorial Board Roundtable

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Julie Kenney
3d ago

What about a buckeye Cookie instead of a sugar cookie. OH-IO is home of the Buckeyes. I think that's a good idea.

Reply
3
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio House likely doesn’t have votes to pass constitutional amendment proposal in lame duck: Capitol Letter

At death’s door: A proposal that would make it harder for voters to change the Ohio Constitution appears to be on life support, potentially buoying the hopes of abortion rights activists and myriad other groups eyeing ballot issues next year. Andrew Tobias and Jeremy Pelzer report that Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said Tuesday that it’s “doubtful” the proposal to raise the threshold to adopt constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% will pass the House in the lame duck session. Proponents of the change want to ask voters raise the threshold in May, but forcing it to restart the legislative process in January could complicate those efforts. That could open a window for abortion rights groups and others pursuing constitutional amendments to get something on the ballot in November under the existing simple-majority rule.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What books Northeast Ohio gardeners should read this winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Many students dread summer reading lists, which makes perfect sense—summer is for gardening, and winter is for reading. Just in time for last-minute gift-giving, these book suggestions will give a gardener in your life some reading material when the snow flies. Ohio Gardening. Ohio Getting Started...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Bobcat spotted twice on Ohio wildlife cameras

Wildlife cameras inside Cleveland Metroparks captured a historic bobcat sighting. Metroparks posted to its Instagram page saying their wildlife camera recorded a bobcat in a remote area within Cleveland Metroparks twice, once on July 9 and again on Oct. 6. Metroparks says according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Ohio Senate passes education overhaul

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would reorganize the Ohio Department of Education and strip most of the responsibilities from the Ohio State Board of Education. Senate Bill 178 passed 22-7, largely on party lines. “This is simply a vote for parents and their children,”...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy