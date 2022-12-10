Read full article on original website
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
SJ mayor's proposal to reform police officer misconduct investigations met with backlash
Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing that San Jose's Independent Police Auditor have more oversight in officer misconduct investigations -- a proposal being called illegal by the San Jose Police Officers' Association.
Before leaving office, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo seeks police reforms
SAN JOSE – With less than a month left in office, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has picked a fight with the city's Police Officers' Association over the investigation of officer misconduct that could reverberate through city politics for years to come."We're past the point in which we can continue to believe Americans will simply assume the police should police themselves," Liccardo said during a press conference at City Hall.The mayor is proposing a plan in which some of the responsibility for investigating allegations of police misconduct would be shifted from the department's internal affairs unit to the Office of...
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Recommendations Rejected by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor. It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
Drama stews as labor orgs push to unseat Rotkin from public transit board
An effort to replace Mike Rotkin, an incumbent director on the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District board, has gained backing from some of the most powerful labor organizations in the county.
San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
VTA had no prior knowledge or warning employee was planning mass shooting, investigation finds
After months of research and interviews with 47 witnesses- the independent investigator concluded that VTA had no prior knowledge or warning that the employee was planning a mass shooting, an independent investigation found.
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
Santa Cruz County's sheriff will soon be subject to independent oversight
Figuring out a proper oversight model for sheriffs — themselves elected officials — has challenged counties across the country. A state bill passed in 2020 finally offers California counties some tools, and Santa Cruz is readying to take advantage.
UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose
San Jose has cleared the last legal obstacle facing the construction of thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a settlement with Santa Clara County, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern... The post UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Bruno police release video of shootout at Camino Plaza, 3 arrested
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Nov. 26, the San Bruno Police Department announced Tuesday. Police also released surveillance video of the shootout, which you can see above. Police responded to the 700 block of Kains Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of […]
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
Muni union prez booted, accused of racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
Cupertino elects first gay councilmember
Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or... The post Cupertino elects first gay councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
The Almanac Online
South San Francisco's Brothers Cafe expands to San Mateo, with a Millbrae location coming soon
Chicken and waffles served at Brothers Cafe in San Mateo. (Photo courtesy Brothers Cafe via Facebook) Brothers Cafe, formerly known as Cafe 382 in South San Francisco, has rebranded and is expanding to new locations in San Mateo and Millbrae. The San Mateo restaurant opened recently, while a Millbrae outpost...
