Santa Clara, CA

CBS San Francisco

Before leaving office, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo seeks police reforms

SAN JOSE – With less than a month left in office, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has picked a fight with the city's Police Officers' Association over the investigation of officer misconduct that could reverberate through city politics for years to come."We're past the point in which we can continue to believe Americans will simply assume the police should police themselves," Liccardo said during a press conference at City Hall.The mayor is proposing a plan in which some of the responsibility for investigating allegations of police misconduct would be shifted from the department's internal affairs unit to the Office of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor

SAN MATEO -- Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor.For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts to elevate Councilwoman Amourence Lee to the office.Sunday will be day number 7 that San Mateo still doesn't have a mayor.  It's the largest city on the peninsula and in San Mateo County.On December 5th, the city council was supposed to elect Lee to be the next mayor. It would have made her...
SAN MATEO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose tees up huge housing development at site of former Pleasant Hills Golf Course

THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings

In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose

San Jose has cleared the last legal obstacle facing the construction of thousands of homes in the north part of the city. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a settlement with Santa Clara County, ending a decade-long legal dispute that has blocked San Jose from pursuing housing developments in the northern... The post UPDATE: Settlement paves way for more homes in North San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Cupertino elects first gay councilmember

Cupertino is getting its first-ever LGBTQ councilmember, and advocates say it’s only the beginning. J.R. Fruen, an attorney and third-generation Cupertino resident, won a seat on the Cupertino City Council in a crowded race against seven other candidates. Fruen came in third, securing one of three council seats and receiving 15.9% of the vote, or... The post Cupertino elects first gay councilmember appeared first on San José Spotlight.
CUPERTINO, CA
Nationwide Report

27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

