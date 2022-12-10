UNC basketball looks to turn up pressure on defense as Tar Heels try to reverse course

A silver lining that emerged from North Carolina’s four-game losing streak might have provided coach Hubert Davis an unexpected defensive blueprint.

The Tar Heels only used their extended pressure sparingly until they faced their biggest deficit of the year, down 18 points to Virginia Tech. Though their rally came up short against the Hokies — they cut it to three — Davis liked enough of what he saw that it won’t take losing for him to use it again.

“I really liked it and the players this week had come to me individually and said how much they did like it and that this is something that they would like to do more,” Davis said.

The Heels (5-4) take on Georgia Tech Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Dean E. Smith Center, looking to snap a four-game losing streak that also got them ousted from The Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Carolina had used its trap in spots this season, most notably against Alabama in the course of its quadruple overtime loss.

“I feel like we have the speed, we have the quickness to pressure the ball full court,” said guard R.J. Davis. “It was very evident (against Virginia Tech) and while we were doing it, we were able to get stops. We were able to get steals and convert on the offensive end … once you see the ball going in off of a steal, everyone’s dialed in and energetic.”

Junior guard Caleb Love reiterated Davis’ sentiment saying extending their pressure was “like a spark of energy,” when they otherwise lacked it.

“Extending that pressure, getting steals, getting turnovers, kind of gives us a spark and gives us that life we need throughout the whole game,” Love said. ”I feel like it definitely worked, but the Alabama game and Virginia Tech game, even the bench just getting fired up.”

Unlike last season, Davis is using the bench more and extending the defense means more reserves will likely have an opportunity to play in order to keep the starters fresh.

Freshmen Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel both played season-highs in minutes against the Hokies thanks to how effective they were in the press.

Davis said on Friday that freshman forward Jalen Washington could be making his debut in the rotation, as well. Washington, a 6-foot-10 forward from Gary, Indiana, hasn’t played all season while rehabbing his right knee.

Senior forward Armando Bacot could again be a game-time decision with a shoulder injury. Bacot suffered a bruised shoulder against Indiana and participated in warmups at Virginia Tech before sitting out the game.

Davis said Bacot practiced on a limited basis Thursday for the first time since IU and he was “trending in the right direction” toward playing against Georgia Tech.

“He practiced for the first time (Thursday) and (Friday), his reps will go up,” Davis said. “And if it continues to go up, I’m going under the assumption that he will play, but it depends on how he feels.”

The Heels again rank near the bottom of the ACC and in the bottom third nationally with a defensive turnover percentage of 16.2, according to Ken Pomeroy.

But with a focus on increasing their defensive pressure, things may be turning up for the Tar Heels.

“It’s something that we should use throughout the game not just in game situations,” Davis said. “Whether you’re behind or not, I think it can be really good for us.”

Tipoff time + TV channel for Tuesday’s game

The game will start at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday and will air on ESPN.

Game day details: UNC vs Georgia Tech

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Where: Dean E. Smith Central, Chapel Hill.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Series history: The Tar Heels lead the series 71-27. The teams last met on Jan. 15 when the Heels won 88-65.