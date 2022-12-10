ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Member of the Qatari royal family rejected an ultra-luxe $100 million NYC penthouse and bought a modest $47 million row house because the sheik felt the skyscraper’s two high-speed elevators were insufficient for his two wives, 15 children, and armed guards.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
 4 days ago
