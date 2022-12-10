The Holton Red Devils girls’ basketball team captured the first-ever “Battle of M-120” with a 58-12 victory over the Hesperia Panthers. “It was nice to a start this tradition off with a win and we needed one,” Holton coach Robert Jordan said. “Coming off three straight losses, it’s always good to get back in the win column. I challenged my team defensively at the beginning of the game and I’m happy with the result.”

HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO