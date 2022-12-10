Festivities help towns ring in the Christmas season

The Christmas season marched into local communities with parades, tree lightings, visits from Santa Claus and tidings of joy over the weekend with events in Ayden, Farmville and Grifton.

Farmville residents celebrated with its annual Taste of Farmville on Friday. Onlookers cheered as the town’s tree lit up the night. Mayor John Moore presided over the ceremony at the town common, excited to share the moment.

Librarian Heather Harden treated the children to a reading of “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” by Doreen Cronin. Some decided to share their wishlists with Santa, who held an audience at in the gazebo. Visitors spent the rest of the night sipping hot chocolate, taking carriage rides and browsing downtown stores operating on extended hours to allow for extra holiday shopping.

“I would like to compliment the town employees on the Christmas tree lighting and Taste of Farmville event,” Commissioner Bert Smith said at Monday’s town board meeting. “It was well done and made Farmville look really good. I bet the utility department is strained putting all this stuff up, but it really makes the town look good. Kudos to everyone who is participating: the fire department, the police department, recreation and the library.”

Farmville will also hold its annual Christmas Parade downtown on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. First Christian Church is holding a Breakfast with Santa event ahead of the parade from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast costs $5 to attend and $3 for children under 10 with proceeds going to the church’s mission work.

Following the parade, the May Museum & Park will host its Christmas Tea from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Ayden’s Christmas town drew hundreds to its downtown streets on Thursday to get the season started there with a bang for the first time since the pandemic stopped or stunted celebrations.

“This year we wanted to come together to bring it back in full force,” said Bailey Harris, interim director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, who worked with a team of volunteers to put on the Dec. 1 event.

Holiday decorations, beautifully illuminated with Christmas lights, sparkled with cheer all along Ayden’s downtown streets. Community members created a Christmas Village for Santa and Mrs. Claus and Christmas Marketplace for vendors to sell their wares, both on West Avenue. A dozen businesses participated in the storefront decorating contest, and the grand finale was the Parade of Lights.

“For Christmas Town we transformed downtown Ayden, which is our main business hub, into a Christmas town for the day,” said Harris. “Our goal was to make it look as much or as close to a Hallmark movie as possible.”

In the Christmas Village, a long line of children excitedly gave Santa and Mrs. Claus earfuls of Christmas wishes, played games, took photos and won prizes. Volunteers included high school students and adults from the community who were all excited to be a part of the celebration.

“It’s always good to see all of my friends from Ayden and to get out and experience positive things in the community,” said Porshe Bell, an educator enlisted to help with the festivities. “It feels good to be around people, it feels good to be outside, and it’s great to try to get back to some semblance of normalcy.”

Despite the rainy weather on Saturday, the Grifton Christmas parade and Christmas market went on as planned, and the community came out to support and enjoy the festivities. The Christmas market was sponsored by the Grifton Arts in the Park and the parade was organized by the Grifton Christmas parade committee.

“We are having a Christmas Market vendor fair to support the town, and to support and pump up the Christmas parade that’s happening,” said Amy Hahn, who is on the Arts in the Park committee and co-organized the market with Joseph Scott, the committee’s chairman. “We had vendors that came from all around, there’s local vendors, and we have vendors from other towns coming now.”

Hahn said that coming out and celebrating the season makes it feel like the holidays. “This is what gives the hometown holiday feeling, the music, the lights, and with Santa coming, this is what that hallmark small town feeling is like.”

Phylicia Danza is on the Grifton Christmas parade committee and she said that it took weeks of planning and fundraising to make sure they had plenty of entries for the parade.

“Grifton is a small town, we rely on everybody, and there’s no one too small to step up and support the town,” said Danza.

“We want Grifton to thrive, and the Christmas parade and the Shad Festival are the biggest events, and it takes a town and a village to rise up and make them successful.”

After the parade, visitors took pictures with Santa in the Town Common under the shelter, shopped at the Christmas Market, and bought hot dogs and BBQ Plates from the Lions club.