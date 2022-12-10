Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns And Two Title Matches Announced For Dec. 16th Smackdown
Roman Reigns will be back on Smackdown next week while two title matches have been announced as well. For the first time since Survivor Series on November 26th when The Bloodline won the Men’s WarGames match, the “Tribal Chief” Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on WWE TV. Reigns has been announced for the Friday, December 16th edition of Smackdown in Chicago. Reigns will join The Bloodline members on the show including The Usos, who had two successful Tag Team Title defenses in the past week, Solo Sikoa and the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Reveals Nixed Plans To Form New League Of Nations Stable
In 2015 the League of Nations was formed and the group featured Sheamus representing Ireland, King Barrett representing England, Rusev representing Bulgaria, and Alberto Del Rio representing Mexico. The group disbanded after a few months, but it sounds like the concept was brought up again a few years later. Former...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
diva-dirt.com
NXT Deadline Discussion Post: 12.10.22
Tonight’s NXT Deadline has two women’s matches on the card – For Diva Dirt’s Preview & Prediction of tonight’s event you can click here. Iron Survivor Challenge Match – Number One Contender. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Kiana...
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big Title Change at WWE NXT Deadline Tonight
The New Day are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and the third WWE Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in history. Tonight’s NXT Deadline Premium Live Event saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by defeating Kit Wilson and Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
diva-dirt.com
NXT Deadline Preview & Predictions: 12.10.22
Tonight, NXT’s next pay-per-view event Deadline will be taking place and there are two women’s matches on the card. It will also be historic in the first ever Iron Survivor Challenge Matches. There will be one for both the women and the men. First, Alba Fyre will be...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Next Women's Tag Title Defense For Damage CTRL
While Damage CTRL as a whole has been preoccupied with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka over the past few months, the tandem of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY has remained focused on defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo, who briefly lost the titles before regaining them at WWE Crown Jewel, have also faced the likes of Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Candice LeRae, and Roxanne Perez in tag team action. But now that Survivor Series WarGames has come and gone, Damage CTRL leader Bayley's running mates can focus on their next challengers: Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.
diva-dirt.com
Backstage News On NXT Call Up Pitches And Recent Talent On Main Event
NXT talent has been seeing the main roster a bit this year as they have been utilized over the year on both main roster dark matches and WWE Main Event. Names such as Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Alba Fyre, Wendy Choo, Zoey Stark, and most recently Katana Chance are some of those that have been on Main Event weekly.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Admits To Verbally Abusing The Rock
It didn’t take long for people to notice that The Rock was on his way to becoming one of the top stars in WWE, but it sounds like The Great One faced some obstacles on his road to the top. Road Dogg recently addressed his relationship with The Rock...
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Sets Impressive New Record
At NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston made history when he broke a longstanding WWE record. The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their surprise return to NXT on December 6th, attacking the Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and challenging them to a title match. The bout took...
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
PWMania
ROH Final Battle Results – December 10, 2022
Mascara Dorada vs. Jeff Cobb (Zero Hour) Mascara Dorada tried to take down Jeff Cobb with a shoulder tackle, but Cobb was unphased. Dorada went for high flying moves on Cobb, sending him to the outside with a Mexican arm drag. Dorada went for the recipe again, but Cobb continued to catch it before slamming him onto the mat & apron throughout the mat.
411mania.com
WWE Live Results From West Virgina: Gunther Defends IC Title, More
WWE held a live event in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday night, with Gunther battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Brawling Brutes (Butch &...
