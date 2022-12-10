No fare beaters, shoplifters, hate criminals, crimes against elders, " porch pirates", gang bangers, criminal gun runners, subway and bus criminals, car theives, but this is a freaking priority, along with the proliferation of traffic cameras used as a political weapon against Staten Islanders, first by Di Blasio as a money grab, then continued by Adams and compounded by Hochul's "Grand Theft Auto" so-called "Congestion Pricing Plan"/MTArip-off . Yet New Yorkers keep voting these crooks back in.
when there are no goods and supplies getting to the stores then the people will complain about a lack of resources and will forget how they complained about these trucks and trailers to cause the lack of availability for their wants and needs. I watch people cut people off like they own the streets, people don't use turn signals or leave their turn signal on but don't turn. People running stop signs or park however they want with no worry of tickets or impoundment of vehicle but yet the police can go after the trucks just sitting as a easy cash grab target.
NYPD. Smoke weed and drink on the job. Tackle no real crime anymore, but engage the pettiest violations known. NYPD is a bad joke.
