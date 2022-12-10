ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sulli Deals: Indian man who 'sold' Muslim women online to be tried

Police in India say they will prosecute a man who allegedly created an app that put up photos of more than 80 Muslim women for "sale" online last year. The announcement came after Delhi's Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena granted permission to try Aumkareshwar Thakur, 25, in court. The open source app...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Morocco face France

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the quarterfinals upon us. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to four teams vying for the prize.

