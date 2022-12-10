ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More support for Ukraine can help end war in 2023, says Boris Johnson

By Dominic McGrath
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson has urged western countries to “look urgently” at what more they can do to support Ukraine in the hopes of ending the war against Russia as soon as next year.

The former prime minister, who was hailed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a key ally in the country’s fight against Russia, used an article in the Wall Street Journal to argue that ending the war as soon as possible is “in everyone’s interest, including Russia”.

He said that while the significant financial commitment to Ukraine is “painful” during a period of budgetary constraints, “time is money, and the longer this goes on the more we will all end up paying in military support”.

It’s in everyone’s interest, including Russia’s, that the curtain comes down as soon as possible on Mr Putin’s misadventure

Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson has remained a vocal supporter of Ukrainian efforts since leaving office in September.

His successor Rishi Sunak, who visited Kyiv last month, has pledged to continue UK backing for Ukraine.

The former prime minister wrote: “There is no land-for-peace deal to be done, even if Mr Putin were offering it and even if he were to be trusted, which he is not.

“Since the war can end only one way, the question is how fast we get to the inevitable conclusion.

“It’s in everyone’s interest, including Russia’s, that the curtain comes down as soon as possible on Mr Putin’s misadventure. Not in 2025, not in 2024, but in 2023.”

Mr Johnson warns that next winter could prove even more difficult than this one, as gas supplies run low for countries once reliant on Russian fuel.

“The longer Mr Putin continues with his senseless attacks, the longer the global economic haemorrhage will continue as well.

“Are we really going to wait and let this thing drift until Mr Putin has regained some of his leverage?

“It is time to look urgently at what more the West can do to help the Ukrainians achieve their military objectives, or at least to kick the Russians out of all the territories invaded this year.

“That’s the only plausible basis on which a conversation about the future could begin.”

Mr Johnson branded as “total nonsense” concerns about “poking the Russian bear”, saying the argument against stepping up support to Ukraine was “wearying”.

He also rejected any suggestion that Nato provoked Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine, as he said the response from western countries to Russia’s invasion had helped “atone” for years of failing to stand up to the Kremlin.

“Decades of western lassitude and irresolution about Ukraine’s status… enticed the bully to make his mistake.

“The West has atoned for this failure with a stunning display of coherence and unity since February. We must be stronger and bolder.”

