CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in Jersey

CCTV footage shows the moment a block of flats was blown up on Jersey island in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December.

At least one person was killed in the explosion, and police say around a dozen are still missing after the blast.

The explosion occured in St Helier, on the south end of the island, where emergency services continued to work at the scene on Pier Road.

Two people, who chief officer Robin Smith described as “walking wounded,” were taken to hospital.

