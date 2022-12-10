Lindsay Lohan mixes Pepsi with milk in new ad – and people are horrified

Eggnog, Baileys, mulled wine - there are a variety of beverages people enjoy during the festive season - however, Lindsay Lohan has horrified viewers by knocking back "pilk" in Pepsi's latest Christmas advert.

(And before you ask, yes that's Pepsi and milk mixed together).

The 36-year-old provided the ultimate noughties throwback as she danced her Mean Girls character Cady's Jingle Bell Rock routine.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She then fixed herself a glass of the fizzy dairy concoction. First, Lohan added in the Pepsi and commented: "Nice."

Most would assume the ad finished there, but viewers were shocked to see the actress pick up a jug of milk and pour it into the glass, to which she then added: "Ooh, naughty."

Lohan provided a simple explanation for what she had just made: "Pepsi and milk... Pilk," and took a sip of the beverage with her straw.

Of course, the drink sparked discussions on social media, where people weren't exactly keen on mixing Pepsi and milk, with one describing it as a "culinary crime."













































































There was also a good sprinkling of Mean Girls memes.

















Though there were some valiant "pilk" defenders who noted that they liked the drink after giving it a try.





















While others noted that "pilk" is similar to doodh soda - a fusion drink that originated in Asian countries like India and Pakistan that contains milk and soda which is widely consumed during Ramadan, according to Tasted Recipes .

























Some pointed out that "pilk" was also a thing on the classic 70s sitcom Laverne And Shirley where the character Laverne DeFazio mixes the two together as her go-to beverage.

























A few joked about the havoc drinking a combination of dairy and a fizzy drink would have on their stomachs.

















Perhaps an idea for Pepsi's Christmas advert next year?











Think we can all agree the "pilk" advert starring Lohan was a good marketing technique because everyone's curious to taste it themselves.













Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.