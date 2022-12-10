ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Lindsay Lohan mixes Pepsi with milk in new ad – and people are horrified

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Eggnog, Baileys, mulled wine - there are a variety of beverages people enjoy during the festive season - however, Lindsay Lohan has horrified viewers by knocking back "pilk" in Pepsi's latest Christmas advert.

(And before you ask, yes that's Pepsi and milk mixed together).

The 36-year-old provided the ultimate noughties throwback as she danced her Mean Girls character Cady's Jingle Bell Rock routine.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She then fixed herself a glass of the fizzy dairy concoction. First, Lohan added in the Pepsi and commented: "Nice."

Most would assume the ad finished there, but viewers were shocked to see the actress pick up a jug of milk and pour it into the glass, to which she then added: "Ooh, naughty."

Lohan provided a simple explanation for what she had just made: "Pepsi and milk... Pilk," and took a sip of the beverage with her straw.

Of course, the drink sparked discussions on social media, where people weren't exactly keen on mixing Pepsi and milk, with one describing it as a "culinary crime."




















There was also a good sprinkling of Mean Girls memes.





Though there were some valiant "pilk" defenders who noted that they liked the drink after giving it a try.






While others noted that "pilk" is similar to doodh soda - a fusion drink that originated in Asian countries like India and Pakistan that contains milk and soda which is widely consumed during Ramadan, according to Tasted Recipes .







Some pointed out that "pilk" was also a thing on the classic 70s sitcom Laverne And Shirley where the character Laverne DeFazio mixes the two together as her go-to beverage.







A few joked about the havoc drinking a combination of dairy and a fizzy drink would have on their stomachs.





Perhaps an idea for Pepsi's Christmas advert next year?



Think we can all agree the "pilk" advert starring Lohan was a good marketing technique because everyone's curious to taste it themselves.




Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Brooklyn Beckham's new culinary video is somehow less impressive than his G+T clip

Brooklyn Beckham shared a new cooking video of himself getting back to the basics by boiling spaghetti on the stove - and it's somehow even less impressive than his gin and tonic video.On Monday (12 December), the aspiring chef and son of David and Victoria Beckham shared a video on his Instagram Stories of a clear glass pot with boiling water and pasta.This all comes days fans mocked Brooklyn for filming himself making super-easy cocktails.In November, the celebrity was showing viewers of Bustle how to make a lychee martini and a gin and tonic."I love trying to make new drinks,...
Indy100

Celeb surgeons say people are asking to look like their Lensa AI avatars

The world of plastic surgery seems to be moving away from 'realistic' and more toward 'futuristic'. According to several celebrity plastic surgeons, people have approached doctors using their Lensa AI "Magic Avatar" as an example of their desired look. Lensa AI is popular artificial intelligence software from Prisma AI. Users can upload 10-20 photos of an individual person, select their preferred gender, and then the app will create several avatars in different styles. The avatars were known to enhance traditional beauty standards and overly sexualise women's avatars.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut some people were so enamored with...
Indy100

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ sparks dance craze using a song by Lady Gaga

The Netflix series Wednesday has been a big hit on the streaming platform.According to Barb, a UK television ratings organization, the spooky comedy received 3.7 million viewers on its first episode.Wednesday beat the opening episodes of fellow Netflix series, The Crown (season five).The series was also on the list of the top 50 shows in the seven days leading up to 27 November.But now, the show's popularity has inspired something amongst fans - a TikTok dance craze.The dance stemmed from a video on the platform where Lady Gaga's song "Bloody Mary" was dubbed over Wednesday's (played by Jenna Ortega) iconic...
Indy100

Everything we learned from new Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer

Following the first volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, the new trailer for the next three episodes has revealed what more we can expect.Last week, the first half of the six-part series was released onto the streaming platform and revealed how the couple first met and led up to just before their wedding day.Netflix has now released a trailer for the final three episodes that are believed to reveal more never been seen footage from that day and see the couple explain in their own words their experience following that.In the trailer, the couple shared glimpses of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Indy100

Drake mocked for 42-diamond necklace representing all the times he almost proposed

Drake has marked his relationship history in the most extravagant way imaginable, leaving people cringing hard. The Canadian rapper recently purchased a lavish $7 million necklace with a twist. It features a total of 42 engagement ring diamonds totalling 351.38 carats... For all the times he almost proposed.The piece of jewellery, entitled "Previous Engagements" was created by Alex Moss in New York to honour "all the times he thought about it but never did".The famed US jeweller took to their Instagram account to showcase the piece, described as "a true wonder of the jewellery world".It continued: "Bordering the impossible, an...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

Only Gen Z was able to spot this red flag in The White Lotus

In the HBO Max series The White Lotus, there are many moments where there are tell-tale signs that something is wrong.And Monday's (12 December) episode of the series is no different as Gen Z assistant Portia realised the red flags with her British boy toy, Jack.In the episode, Portia (played by Haley Lu Richardson) had an epiphany about Jack when she tries to find him on social media.In a scene set from the next day, Jack ( played by Leo Woodall) tells Portia: "I don't do that s–t."Taken aback, Portia asked: "Not even Instagram?"Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

The White Lotus theme tune is now the hottest song on TikTok

Everyone is obsessed with the White Lotus theme song.The show has its fair share of fans too - charting the lives of miserable rich people holidaying in Sicily, employing as much comedy as intrigue with a tense murder mystery plot - what's not to like?But the show's song itself, Renaissance, has become a breakout star, inspiring countless memes on Twitter and going viral on TikTok. It has even been played in clubs by the likes of Dominic Fike.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter \u201cDominic Fike played the White Lotus theme at...
Indy100

#CancelNetflix starts trending after streaming service cancels beloved TV show

Fans of the Netflix series Warrior Nun are calling for people to cancel the streaming service after they announced they would not pick up the show for season three. Based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala, the fantasy superhero TV show is about a 19-year-old woman that wakes up in a morgue to a new life to find she is part of an ancient order tasked with fighting demons on Earth. The series, first launched in 2020, was met with positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe second season was...
Indy100

A music venue ingeniously tricked Louis Tomlinson fans who queued early

A music venue seemingly tricked fans of musician Louis Tomlinson who decided to camp out and queue early before his show - by letting them in last.On Tuesday (13 December), UK-based record shop Banquet Records took to its official Twitter to update people on Tomlinson’s performance at London’s PRYZM nightclub.“We are now aiming to start the second Louis Tomlinson show half an hour earlier at 8:30 to allow more time for people to get home with the train strikes. “Earlier show remains doors v soon, show time of 6:00,” the post’s caption read, accompanied by a picture of the venue...
Indy100

Elon Musk mocked for claiming there's a 'woke mind virus' that must be defeated

For months, Elon Musk has been claiming there is a "woke mind virus" taking over society, claiming it is "pushing civilization towards suicide." This "woke mind virus" seems to be Musk's way of claiming left-wing ideology, like political correctness, is toxic.In the past, the Twitter owner, 51, criticized Netflix for succumbing to wokeness and tweeted that "the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity."Now, Musk, 51, is calling for the "woke mind virus" to be defeated - ultimately leading to mockery.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters," Musk...
Indy100

30 of the best White Lotus season 2 memes

In case you haven’t caught up on the White Lotus season two finale, please be warned that this story contains spoilers. And if you have, yes, we’re devastated it’s over, too. The HBO drama’s second outing, this time dripping with Sicilian opulence, was every bit as good as the first – or even better. Prior to the last episode’s release, the internet was awash with countless theories on how it would all end. Was Greg really conspiring with Quentin to drain Tanya of all her cash? Would Jack reveal who he really was? And, of course, the 500 million dollar question: which...
Indy100

Tributes paid to TikTok star Ali Spice following her death, aged 21

Friends and family have confirmed the death of TikTok star Ali Dulin.The 21-year-old influencer, who goes by the name of @alidspicexo on Instagram, died in a car accident. Her death was confirmed on 12 December, leaving many people in shock. Ali rose to success on social media platforms after sharing dance videos and a glimpse into her life working at Hooters. She also streamed on Twitch frequently. On Monday, friends confirmed the devastating news, with Ariane Avandi writing a post that read: "Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now…Ali you are one of the most vibrant,...
Indy100

People think Zara is cashing in on 'cottagecore' trend with $32 straw broom

How much are you willing to pay for a broom that matches your home decor aesthetic? $10?$15? $30?Apparently, that's how much Zara Home believes people are willing to pay for a broom. In a viral TikTok video, one user showed the price tag on a straw broom at a Zara Home store, €30 ($30).Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I am speechless [sic]" the TikToker user wrote in the caption.The straw broom, which appears to be called the "Traditional Straw Broom", seems to have been taken off Zara's website. However, old articles that featured the broom claimed it originally...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy