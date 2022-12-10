Read full article on original website
Related
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Burning Down Islamic Center
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a hate crime and arson charges for burning down an Islamic Center. Alisa Nelson reports.
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Joe Crash
A St. Joseph man has entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a crash on the Belt Highway in St. Joseph that took the life of a woman and her unborn child. The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Ayala pleaded guilty to a charge of class B felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another. He will now face a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
kmaland.com
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
cbs2iowa.com
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the Story County Sheriff’s Office said in early 2022 […]
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
theperrynews.com
Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
northwestmoinfo.com
Judy “Alabama” Jackson
It’s with great sadness we announce that Judy C. Jackson, 70, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Judy was born on December 23, 1951 to Leola L. and H.T. Ferguson in Rustin, LA. After attending Glen High in Louisiana, she went on to live life to the fullest. A true child of the 60’s, Judy entertained a series of whirlwind marriages to Reymus Ford and Don Glover, of which no children were born. She then met and married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Jackson. Even though Judy believed she was not destined to ever have children, Megan Elizabeth blessed their lives in 1987. Judy raised Megan as a single parent when tragically Tony passed 4 years later. Megan showered Judy with grandchildren: Jayden, Chloe, Abbie Jo, Kenley and Brylee.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
northwestmoinfo.com
Darryl Nighthart
Darryl Nighthart, Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. Darryl was born on September 27, 1940, the son of Darryl Nighthart, Sr. and Avness (Carter) Nighthart. He graduated from South-West High School, Bethany, MO and on February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Stacia Ward from Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.
Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing
The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
Comments / 0