It’s with great sadness we announce that Judy C. Jackson, 70, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Judy was born on December 23, 1951 to Leola L. and H.T. Ferguson in Rustin, LA. After attending Glen High in Louisiana, she went on to live life to the fullest. A true child of the 60’s, Judy entertained a series of whirlwind marriages to Reymus Ford and Don Glover, of which no children were born. She then met and married the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” Jackson. Even though Judy believed she was not destined to ever have children, Megan Elizabeth blessed their lives in 1987. Judy raised Megan as a single parent when tragically Tony passed 4 years later. Megan showered Judy with grandchildren: Jayden, Chloe, Abbie Jo, Kenley and Brylee.

MOUNT AYR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO